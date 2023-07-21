The smoke from the Canadian fires rolled back into the Finger Lakes early Monday. Anyone who watched the Sunday night sunset saw the sign of its arrival. The sun was a bright orange globe as it went behind the hills over Seneca Lake.
A beeping phone with an air-quality alert greeted me in the night. The alert passed on the not-very-cheery news that the air would be foul until early Tuesday or longer. The Air Quality Index was 110 when I first looked, hitting 151 by afternoon.
It made me wistful for the high-tech air-filtration mask I used in California during three summers of wildfires. It’s in a drawer at home.
The smoke here capped more than a week of extreme weather since I arrived back in the Finger Lakes. The heat, of course, has been blistering, right there with the humidity, unless you are on the shore of a lake. Air conditioning, shade trees around the house, and cool Seneca Lake water to swim in have, for the most part, taken the sting out of the temperatures.
It is summer, after all.
But three times in less than a week I have been caught in such torrential rain squalls that I was forced to pull over and stop on the highway when visibility went to nearly zero. Each time, the brightly painted yellow center stripe and white lane lines on the side of the road simply disappeared — as did the tail lights of cars ahead. And because of the high temperatures, steam from the asphalt would help shroud the lines.
Quite terrifying, actually.
The first monsoon-like cloudburst caught me on Route 414, a very familiar road after decades of transit from Valois to Watkins Glen and back. The pullout I found was familiar to zip into with barely a few yards of visibility. I was lucky. The other two vehicles who pulled in first had left their lights on.
The second “stop-the-car-now” moment was on Route 96 on the way to Geneva. A light sprinkle on the windshield gave barely a 10-second warning to a blinding torrent. A closed roadside business provided sanctuary until the storm passed.
The third rain encounter was the most terrifying. On Route 79, going from Ithaca back to Schuyler County at night, madly pelting rain — whipped by wind — descended in the dark. The only pullover spot was a narrow country road intersection.
I’ve dodged rain like this on the ocean in sailing vessels. And, on the ocean I have plenty of room to maneuver — and radar, although it can be equally terrifying.
The Finger Lakes are certainly not alone in dealing with the extreme weather.
Neighboring Pennsylvania and New England states are a soggy mess. The entire Southwestern U.S. is caught under a heat dome, a relatively new descriptor for days and days of unrelenting high temperatures. The ocean water off Florida is reaching the temperatures some people keep their hot tubs.
None of this bodes well.
This week I heard several people opine that this heat, the cloudburst-like rain showers, Florida’s 90-plus ocean temperatures and even the smoke from wildfires should be considered “the new normal.”
That’s wishful thinking.
One climate scientist in Europe, which is broiling in amazing heat too, warned that thinking current weather events we are experiencing are normal implies that there is some kind of stability.
Stable it is not. If anything, we are in a period of accelerated global warming, and these weather events are ramping up quickly.
It would be nice to have some simple words of reassurance. I don’t. All I can wish for is that every single one of us make whatever sacrifice or contribution to reverse the accelerated heating of our planet. It’s in everyone’s interest. Literally.