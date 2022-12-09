The world hit a population milestone last month: 8 billion people ... and growing.
And while that statistic might trigger a yawn and/or a skeptical, “So what?”, many population experts suggest that if you look closely at the consumption rates of natural resources, the Earth can — at best — sustain a population of 2 billion to 3 billion people. And, today’s 8 billion is predicted to be 9 billion in 15 years, if not before.
Even I can do the math that says we are headed for a cataclysm.
Except there are some good arguments we are not actually heading for it. We are already living in it.
Just before Thanksgiving, author Robert P. Johnson published a thoughtful essay in a Southern California newspaper about our overpopulation problem titled “Some inconvenient truths.”
Johnson links what he calls population “overgrowth” to deforestation, aquifer depletions, desertification, desperate migrations, plastic waste, famine, malnutrition, coral reef die-off, intensifying hurricanes and droughts, historic wildfires, hypoxic dead zones, air and water pollution, thawing polar caps, homelessness, traffic gridlock, civil unrest, pandemics, war, and even genocide.
Quite a mouthful of overpopulation-related woes.
One of the major bellwethers in his analysis is to compare the continuing rapid decline — and extinction — of thousands of non-human species, a response to the exponential growth of human population. Johnson cites the World Wildlife Fund’s “2022 Living Planet Report” that shows overall wildlife numbers have declined nearly 70% since 1970. Human population doubled in the same time frame.
A coincidence? I doubt it.
It reminds me of the line, “They paved paradise and they put up a parking lot,” from Joni Mitchell’s 1970 song, “Big Yellow Taxi.” It’s a catchy tune with a very sad message.
Dealing with the effects of overpopulation is a Pandora’s box that rarely gets much media attention or analysis.
The issues Johnson linked to our ever-burgeoning population numbers are generally approached as discreet problems to be dealt with in isolation. Otherwise, it is just too overwhelming.
Traffic gridlock? Build highways.
Famine? Grow and distribute more food.
Malnutrition? See famine.
Water pollution? Clean the water and/or find new sources.
Pandemic? Develop vaccines.
Housing shortage? Build more places for people to live.
These isolated problems — and solutions — get the attention. We rarely address the 8 billion-plus elephants in the room.
Even discussing overpopulation and population control are, for the most part, verboten because of the complexity of confronting it and the historical missteps linking efforts to slow the growth of human population to past controversies relating to politics, race, and religious beliefs.
Plus, of course, most populations and cultures operate on the assumption that we must continue to grow, grow, and then grow more economically, even if that growth means using natural resources at a non-renewable clip.
If you waded into this column expecting a silver-bullet solution, sorry to disappoint.
But people are working on it.
In a United Nations meeting in Montreal this week, experts were set to debate 20 targets aimed at preserving the biodiversity we need for a healthy planet. The working assumption is that humans are knocking nature out of balance so severely and so quickly, we risk a cataclysmic ecosystem collapse.
Among the expected targets is getting rid of subsidies for industries that harm nature. Another is “30 by 30.” Under this proposal, nations would agree to protect 30% of land and water by 2030.
None of this can happen if, as individuals, we are not willing to make some sacrifices to comfort, quality of life, expectations, or entitlement.
By the way, the world’s population in 2030 is predicted to be 8.6 billion, or 600 million more people than today.