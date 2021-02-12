The headline this week comes from “The Postman,” a film most critics panned when it came out in 1997.
“There are those who will no doubt call ‘The Postman’ the worst film of the year,” movie critic Roger Ebert said at the time. “But it’s too goodhearted for that.”
Agreed. It is goodhearted. It’s humane. Inspiring.
And timely.
Watching the film this past week, and hearing ‘Postman’ star Kevin Costner tell us “Things are getting better” — it occurred to me that today around the Finger Lakes many things are getting better, too, in real-time.
Even if slowly.
The number of COVID-19 infections seems stable or dropping. Vaccinations are increasing, despite vaccine supply and organizational issues. Pandemic-related restrictions on businesses and schools are being gradually lifted. Nationally, the air is cleaner thanks to fewer cars and trucks on the road. And a huge boost of financial help looks like it’s on the way from the federal government, arriving perhaps even by the end of this month.
“The Postman” is based on a 1985 apocalyptic science fiction novel by David Brin. In the film, the nation is recovering from war, plague and environmental disaster. Small, scattered communities are barely getting by, trying to pick up the pieces of civilization. There’s no functioning government, just pockets of people who survived a three-year-long winter, other weird climate anomalies and are experiencing shortages of everything.
We don’t even want to imagine what it would be like to sit through 36 straight months of winter in the Finger Lakes.
The film focuses on the grim struggles of these isolated communities that face the added threat from an army of thugs who routinely ride into towns on horseback to extract tribute and terrorize people.
Ultimately, a bootlegged reconstitution of the U.S. Postal Service reconnects these scattered communities, rekindles peoples’ hope, and inspires them to organize and eventually defeat the bad guys.
The Post Office saves the day. Really.
Among any list of things getting better today in the Finger Lakes, we should include a sense of possible revival of the U.S. Postal Service. With our new President, we should hope that the former administration’s heavy-handed attempts to reduce USPS service will be thwarted by a plan to install a new, more pro-postal service governing board.
Today, just as in the film, the nation needs a solidly functioning postal service to help knit us together.
We should also recognize the many things that survived — and even thrived — during the pandemic’s first year, including environmental and social activism.
Even while hunkered down, activists from groups such as the Seneca Lake Guardians, the Committee to Save the Fingers Lakes, and the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association continued their lobbying on numerous fronts, including opposition to an around-the-clock bitcoin operation at the Greenidge Generation power plant in Dresden.
Activists cite a litany of problems posed by the operation of the Connecticut-owned corporation’s facility in the Town of Torrey, including the likelihood of constant loud noise from the bitcoin operation and continued water degradation.
The water degradation comes from the plant being allowed to suck in nearly 140 million gallons of cold water from Seneca Lake per day, then blasting most of it back out into the lake after it’s been heated.
It’s disastrous for wildlife and likely a contributor to the growing problem of algal blooms.
The Yates County Planning Board weighed in, recommending the rejection of the Greenidge site plan. Monday it goes to the Town of Torrey Planning Board for more consideration.
Expect more debate on the proposal. Debate is a sign of a healthy democratic process.
But as long as we keep talking — not shouting — it’s safe to say things are getting better.