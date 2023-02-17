Our connections to sports teams can hang by the thinnest of threads. Nevertheless, they persist.
Every March I’m glued to the television to watch the NCAA basketball tournament whenever the Villanova University men’s team is in the fray — and most years, it is.
My connection comes from the semesters I attended the Philadelphia-area college as an undergraduate. I roomed in the same dormitory as several basketball team members did. We attended some of the same university classes too.
Because I got to be friends with some of these considerably taller guys, sometimes I was able to sit in to watch team practices, then run by legendary Villanova basketball coach Jack Kraft. And, when the team played on campus in the Villanova fieldhouse, my roommates and I invariably got great seats close to the action on the court.
Those memories have fueled my fan connection for decades.
Last Sunday, a thinner thread connected me to the 57th Super Bowl in Arizona in which the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 35 to 38. The structure of that sentence gives away I was rooting for the Eagles. Had I been cheering for the Chiefs, it would have said the Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35.
But I learned as a sportswriter early in my journalism career the home team always gets top billing, even if they get creamed in whatever the contest may be.
My connection to this Super Bowl was via my alma mater, Southwestern Central High School in Jamestown, N.Y. Philly coach Nick Sirianni graduated from SWCS in 1999. Some of my high school classmates and other SWCS alums lit up social media to let anyone who graduated from SWCS in the last 50 years know that one of our own was coaching a team in the Super Bowl.
As I said, it was a pretty thin thread, but it was strong enough to make me cheer Sunday for the Eagles, while sitting in a California sports venue filled almost exclusively with Kansas City Chiefs fans. When I queried a few folks why they were rooting for the Chiefs, they offered they wanted the Chiefs to win because they were the underdogs. Nothing personal about Philadelphia, they said.
My introduction to the concept of fandom came while I was a tyke growing up in Brooklyn in the 1950s. Unsurprisingly, my family members were all devoted Brooklyn Dodgers fans. I was barely in elementary school when the Dodgers left for Los Angeles. That leave-taking was an epically sad event for fans. It was hashed and rehashed over our breakfast table as the Dodgers prepared to exit for the bright lights of L.A.
Family lore has it that at 9 years old, I went with my father on Sept. 24, 1957, to see the last game the Dodgers played at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field, where they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0, ending the Dodgers’ East Coast era. I do remember going to a baseball games there with him and hearing the crack of the bat.
I also recall lots of names of Dodgers players bandied about our table. Names like Gil Hodges, Duke Snider and Pee Wee Reese. Even with only the tiniest understanding of baseball, I could usually figure out how the game played the day before had gone, based on tenor of the conversation and critiques of players.
And after the Brooklyn Dodgers departed for Los Angeles?
The team was never mentioned again at my house.