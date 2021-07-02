“The Delta Variant” sounds like a good title for a science fiction novel.
It’s reminiscent of the 1969 “The Andromeda Strain” by Michael Crichton, a scary novel about a deadly extraterrestrial microorganism spreading in the western U.S.
But the more I read about the real-life Delta Variant — a COVID-19 mutation — it’s actually more like Richard Preston’s terrifying non-fiction thriller, “The Hot Zone” published in 1994.
Preston’s book details the real-life drama surrounding how close the U.S. came to having a major outbreak of Ebola.
That’s not to say the Delta Variant of COVID-19 packs anything like the nearly unstoppable bloody punch of Ebola.
But it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take this Delta Variant as seriously and heed the warnings about the need for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those vaccinations appear to be the only defense against the continued spread of this very contagious mutation.
And the jury has rendered a verdict, based on facts. More vaccinations mean fewer cases.
Marin County, Calif. has a 90% vaccination rate and only three cases in recent weeks. In Missouri, mostly unvaccinated rural areas report big spikes in infections, the highest in the nation.
But this news comes at a time when most of us are suffering from serious pandemic fatigue. We just want this to be over. Unvaccinated people are breathing a sigh of relief, likely thinking they dodged the bullet and that the COVID crisis is over.
Wrong.
This Delta Variant is gaining traction, steamrolling its way across the globe. It’s been reported in 80 nations. In Britain and India, Delta is the culprit in more than 90% of cases.
In the U.S. today, about 20% of new COVID-19 cases are Delta-driven. That’s up from slightly over 1% of cases in May. The new cases are almost exclusively among people who have not been vaccinated. Medical officials are reporting current vaccines against COVID-19 seem efficient against Delta, for now.
But here’s the scary forecast: If the number of people opting not to be vaccinated is too high, and this Delta Variant continues to rampage, medical authorities say it is more likely new mutations will spring up, gaining a foothold in the population.
All this was spinning in my mind recently as I read the Finger Lakes Times story about troubling low vaccination rates in Seneca County.
The story reported that only about 22% of the population of the Town of Romulus has been fully vaccinated. Seneca County statistics show a vaccination rate of just 37% compared to New York state’s 59%.
The Romulus numbers can be partially explained by the low vaccination rate of the inmates of Five Points Correctional Facility and an increasing number of Amish in the town.
The story notes both groups are reluctant to get the vaccine.
The Amish are entitled to a religious reluctance to COVID-19 vaccines, though the story points out many Amish children do get other vaccinations.
But in the case of those incarcerated at Five Points, can’t health authorities mandate vaccinations?
Would that be a civil liberties violation?
I don’t think so.
If there was an outbreak of anthrax or cholera at the prison, imagine the public health response. Somehow COVID-19 isn’t seen as a health threat, but rather a political debate point.
The spikey virus doesn’t care. If it could have emotions, it would probably be doing a happy dance. It just keeps tinkering with its molecular structure as it jumps from person to person.
Some medical authorities are quietly warning that when unvaccinated people contract this Delta Variant, they face a much tougher medical time of it.
That should be enough to tip the scale in favor of vaccinations for even the most vaccine wary.
Should.
But I continue to wonder this: What is it going to take for everyone to fight this virus together?