A just-completed, three-week vacation to California to escape some cold and soggy spring weather in Oregon turned out to be much more than a quick trip to a drier climate.
It was a 21-day short-course in what’s important in life.
The whirlwind of time with friends and family, almost exclusively, was joyful, with a few sad notes and one tragic death thrown in.
In other words, life.
Early in the visit, my daughter dropped by on her return from a camping trip to the ocean. We had talked on the phone a great deal in the last year about our mutual love of camping and travel. This in-person conversation firmly cemented how enthusiastically we share a love of the outdoors, demonstrating the difference in how we connect in person rather than via telephone or video chats.
She and I plotted some family camping expeditions.
Another reunion with two of our sons, their spouses, and our nephew and his wife gradually percolated their travel plans to our riverside casa to their north.
It looks like there could be some family camping involved in that too, following an excellent pre-Thanksgiving camping trip with them two years ago, mid-Covid.
Equally striking were re-connections with friends.
This past winter, friendships were carefully nurtured and maintained electronically. But with Covid-19 temporarily on the wane, family-and-friend hugs have crept back. Those clutches might brief and some people still wear masks to be courteously cautious. But they are hugs!
One afternoon, I sat outdoors for hours with a friend who gave me a book by journalist H.L Mencken. We chatted long enough under the brilliant California sun that I ended up with a mild sunburn. This amigo and I see each other a few times a year, but pick up conversations as if we had chatted just the day before.
A trip to Petaluma, Calif. — my first posting as a newspaper reporter — was a walk down memory lane with former colleagues at a newspaper reunion held in a tavern where the group has met after work for decades.
Included among the attendees was my first editor: still 100% active in the news business as a writer and editor.
Inspiring.
My wife’s three weeks were filled with a flurry of reconnecting with friends too. Mornings she was hiking with friends on trails behind the condos where we were staying.
She taught a Zumba class, a reunion from pre-pandemic times, with a few people dancing in a studio while the remainder danced virtually. She and friends surprised a neighbor with a Zumba flash dance in front of her house for her birthday. All the Zumba fun was reminiscent of the classes she taught at the Hector Wine Co. in the past and in Watkins Glen.
Even our 10-pound Yorkie pup rekindled friendships with pooch friends where we formerly lived.
The trip was not without moments of sadness. There was a sudden death of a friend, sending shock waves through the family. A close friend and former teaching colleague went into hospice after his doctors discovered he has cancer.
The news in both cases, and the reconnection with so many friends, has strengthened my resolve to travel to the East Coast this spring and/or summer after three years of keeping close to home because of the damned coronavirus.
It’s been way too long since I’ve spent an evening seeing friends and family at Monday Night Blues at Rasta Ranch Vineyards in Hector and other Seneca Lake places.
I’m hoping it feels safe enough to show up and get some of those long overdue hugs we have all been missing.