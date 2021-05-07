To mask or not to mask?
That is the question.
In a series of new recommendations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that masks for vaccinated people are no longer required outdoors unless it’s in a crowded public setting. Masks are still recommended for indoor public places.
And — again for vaccinees — quarantine requirements are lifted, as well as most recommendations for travel restrictions within the U.S.
Those are the highlights of 15 recommendations the CDC announced more than a week ago. Reading all of them is recommended.
Since the CDC let fly with this loosening of mask restrictions, the change has been cheered by people who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Ditto for those inoculated with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson product.
The new CDC mask rule is another signal there may be a near-normal summer ahead for Finger Lakes residents and businesses.
Even with the cancellation of several major public events like Geneva’s Cruisin’ Night, the Finger Lakes Wine Festival at Watkins Glen International Racetrack and the Waterfront Festival in Watkins Glen, tourists are expected to arrive in droves.
They are already showing up at area wineries, restaurants and on highways.
But the CDC’s lifting of mask restrictions has brought with it complications, confusion and misunderstandings too.
Even with the avalanche of media reporting about lifting of the mask requirement and other changes, a surprising number of people seem unaware of the CDC’s change of position.
In the last week I have been braced a half-dozen times by mask-shaming neighbors. They scolded me, claiming I was irresponsible being out and about without wearing a mask. My attempts to explain the new CDC recommendations were mostly met with cranky skepticism.
And among those who have heard about the CDC’s new rules, some caught only a fraction of the instructions. These folks have tossed their masks aside, thinking the days of mask requirements are over.
Nope.
Any public place — a supermarket, sports venue, schools or big-box stores, for example — can continue to require patrons to wear masks, whether vaccinated or not.
That misunderstanding has probably already prompted more than a few harsh words and confrontations. The same can be said for anyone who marches into their workplace and tells the boss the CDC says they don’t have to mask up on the job anymore.
In reality, if an employer wants a mask mandate for workers, it’s legal.
And then there are those people who believe the CDC is just flat wrong and issued these new directives because of political pressure.
How do you even begin to debate that?
The upside of all these post-pandemic negotiations is having people actually check in with each other on what feels socially acceptable.
What is your response when someone reaches to shake hands? Pull away? Shake hands even though you feel uncomfortable but want to be polite?
What about reuniting with a cousin you haven’t seen in a year who wants to kiss you hello?
The cheering over the mask-requirement easing needs to be tempered with some less cheerful news about the goal of achieving herd immunity by summer.
Stated simply, U.S. health officials don’t think that’s going to happen, despite earlier predictions. Officials now report some level of COVID-19 and its increasing number of variants are likely to be with us for a long time.
More than half of U.S. adults have had at least one shot of vaccine. But the number of people getting vaccinated daily is dropping fast. Without an almost entirely vaccinated nation, herd immunity is out of reach.
Will the disease be manageable? Probably, officials say. But COVID-19 and its related variant viruses will remain a public health factor, maybe for years.
For now, the best tactic is to encourage folks to get vaccinated.
Oh! And carry a mask in case you have cranky neighbors too.