The future has caught up with the town of Seneca Falls.
After years of often acrimonious debates in Town Board meetings about the closure of the 400-acre Seneca Meadows landfill, the board unanimously agreed this week it would begin the budget planning process of how to absorb the loss of dump revenue when the facility is scheduled to shut down.
Unanimously agreed.
No split votes.
The shutdown of Seneca Meadows Inc. — often referred to simply as SMI — comes by order of Seneca Falls’ Local Law 3-2016. Closing is scheduled for Dec. 31, 2025.
The unanimous decision is a far cry from past town board meetings at which some board members and citizens loudly insisted the town couldn’t possibly survive financially without the approximate $3 million per year Seneca Meadows pays as part of its host agreement with the town. The SMI monies had become so intertwined with town budgets and operations over decades, it has been unthinkable the town could budget its way to avoid a fiscal cataclysm.
In the 2021 town budget, the board — on a split vote — opted to use $1.4 million from SMI.
But the board will now collaborate on a series of fiscal plans for the next four years. Those plans will gradually adjust the town’s operating budget by about $330,000 per year to make up for the drop in landfill revenue.
As encouraging as this is, it would have been much better had previous boards started this budget realignment process right after the 2016 law was passed. The fiscal impact could have been implemented more slowly, with less of a financial shock to town services and taxpayers.
Today we should celebrate the incumbent board’s triumph of reason and planning over the rhetoric and politics of the past, while also acknowledging taxpayer concerns that taxes are likely to go up to make up for lost landfill revenue.
But politics aren’t vanishing. The closure fight isn’t over.
SMI’s corporate owners and local operators have chosen to thumb their noses at the Town Board and flout its local law. They are opting to push ahead and remain open.
SMI has an application pending with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to use a 50-acre section of the existing landfill area for additional dumping. If that application is approved, it would give SMI the DEC’s blessing — and by extension, the blessing of New York state — to keep the entire facility open until 2040.
The legal issue of whether that DEC permit can allow SMI to run roughshod over the town of Seneca Falls’ law remains a question mark that will probably require costly legal gymnastics to sort out.
But it is a fight worth fighting. Who gets to decide what happens in your town? The people you elect or a corporation with out-of-state roots?
Budget-cutting like what the Seneca Falls Town Board is embarking on is never easy. It’s always uncomfortable but in this case a diet long overdue.
Maybe the town can then entice clean industries to move in, like those finding their way to towns in the rest of the Finger Lakes.
The closure of the landfill will remove an odiferous sore spot for many residents. They have complained for years about the bad smells wafting from the huge facility, chasing out residents and even some businesses.
Maybe both will come back if the air is finally cleared.