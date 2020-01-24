A few years ago, I listened to American actor Edward James Olmos begin a lecture about culture and language this way:
“What do you call someone who can speak three languages?”
“Trilingual,” someone in the audience shouted.
“What about two languages?”
“Bilingual,” more voices responded.
“And one language?”
The puzzled audience remained silent. Then Olmos boomed, “American!”
Olmos’ pointed observation came to mind last week when NY State Sen. Pam Helming’s bill to designate English as New York state’s official language got caught in a political crossfire because it received an endorsement from the arguably anti-immigrant group ProEnglish.
“ProEnglish stands with Sen. Helming concerning the need to promote unity and to create a common bond among all of New York’s citizens,” Stephen Guschov of the group said. “Passage of S163 ... would accomplish this and would have an immediate, unifying impact in the Empire State.”
Setting aside ProEnglish’s seriously tarnished reputation (the Southern Poverty Law Center considers it a hate group), it’s hard to see how Helming’s bill would have any immediate, unifying impacts.
Helming correctly points out many U.S. states already have English designated as the official language, which includes official documents. It’s not necessarily a bad idea. But this volatile election year, official designation smacks of vote-garnering politics and might do the exact opposite of promoting unity. She could be throwing red meat to persons who interpret her bill as sanctioning harassment to limited or non-English speakers.
Imagine what kind of bilingual row might erupt in a grocery store checkout line if someone speaking Spanish aloud were chastised by some officious customer (or clerk) claiming that English must be spoken now that it is the “official language” of the state of New York.
That rude scenario unfortunately already happens occasionally without encouragement from the state.
Well, lo siento, amigos, (translation: I’m sorry, friends). While Helming’s S163 declares English would be the official lingua franca of Empire State government, it would not make it illegal to communicate in Spanish, French, German, Serbian, Chinese, Tagalog or any of the more than 7,000 languages spoken across the globe.
In fact, what is likely to be a big disappointment to the ProEnglish organization, the bill offers a clear subsection about inclusiveness.
“Nothing in this section shall be construed to ... disparage any language or discourage any person from learning or using any language.”
Good thing, considering that a recent U.S. Census reported that 1-in-5 among the 330 million persons living in the U.S. speaks a language other than English in their home. Of that group, nearly 41 million speak Spanish, 3.4 million speak Chinese and 1.7 million speak Tagalog.
Mon Dieu! That’s a lot of people.
Helming is welcome, of course, to her symbolic English-language crusade. But instead of a bill that seems to aim at closing language doors, wouldn’t it be better to find ways to encourage New Yorkers to become fluent in languages other than English? And couldn’t we encourage people to be sympathetic to persons for whom English is a second language?
I grew up in a home in which my grandmother would often let loose with sentences that were a blend of English and German spiced with a few carefully chosen Irish words. At many friends’ houses in Chautauqua County, Italian or Swedish was often the parental language of choice.
In high school, I took French. German, Spanish and Latin also were offered as electives, all of which I wish I had studied instead of barely paying attention in French.
It was a lot harder learning French when I decided to study it decades later.
Trilingual, bilingual, American.
It doesn’t have to be that way in New York.