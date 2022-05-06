The most surprising thing about the news that the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to strike down 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision soon is that we are surprised by it.
Outraged, enraged, angry, distraught, disappointed? Of course. But surprised?
This bit of partisan chicanery has been in plain sight for years. The high court has been packed with justices whose conservative credentials screamed they would make this move as soon as possible.
Still, thanks to some superb investigative journalism, opponents of the Supreme Court’s potential action have an advantage. More time to gear up for the midterm elections.
After Politico published a draft Monday of a Feb. 10 document justifying the overturning of Roe v. Wade, social media platforms exploded with outrage and calls for rallies, protests, marches and public expressions of anger.
My email quickly filled with notices about planned demonstrations and exhibitions of public displeasure from Maine to California, all aimed at pressuring the justices against affirming the draft written by Justice Samuel Alito.
History has proven a well-timed protest can be very effective at pressuring those in positions of power.
The rallies, protests and marches against the Supreme Court will spark a public debate. But pro-choice advocates will mostly get into a shouting match with the vast right-wing media megaphone. Protests are unlikely to convince the justices to reverse course. If the justices feel pressure at all, it’s from the politicians who appointed them to their lifetime judgeships.
However great rallies, protests and marches are for venting anger over a decision like this, a better use of energy might be to help elect candidates this November who wholeheartedly believe in a woman’s right to choose.
In the wake of Monday’s surprise about the Supreme Court’s likely action, there was some heartening news and political developments.
Here in the Finger Lakes, state Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke was quick to send out a plea for donations to Planned Parenthood centers. She also vowed to continue to fight a woman’s right to choose.
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders announced a proposed amendment to the California State Constitution.
“We can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here.”
In the meantime, if this opinion is approved by a majority of Supreme Court justices, abortion will become illegal in many states.
Beyond that, anti-abortion-leaning legislatures could vote to limit interstate travel, with the goal of keeping women seeking abortions from going to safe haven states. Plus, more rabid abortion opponents might try to get compliant state legislatures to make it illegal to sell abortion pharmaceuticals or even ship them into states where abortion is illegal.
I shudder imagining women’s luggage being rifled in airport searches or even at a bus terminal.
Welcome to Gilead, ladies.
As this is written, there’s a right-wing media sideshow about the “leak” of the Feb. 10 document. This screeching cable TV cacophony is an attempt at diversion. Don’t be distracted from the issue.
The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to remove the now-legal and nearly 50-year-old right of a woman to have an abortion, should she so choose.
If you oppose the court ending that right, then say so. But it’s time for everyone to work to get people elected to public offices at all levels of government who will affirm the rights of all women to choose.
Oh! An amendment to the U.S. Constitution would be a good outcome of all this too. We might as well dream big.