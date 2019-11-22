The property tax rate in the Town of Tyre took another dip a week ago when the town board unanimously dropped it from $2.25 to $1.63 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The first thought that came to mind was that Tyre taxpayers have hit the property-tax reduction jackpot. The second was that the Tyre Town Board members should probably have a serious chat with Seneca Falls town officials about long-term budgeting and contingency planning, if they haven’t already.
The Town of Tyre property tax rate has dropped all the way from $9.84 to the new $1.63 rate just since 2016 when the town began raking in cash annually from the del Lago Resort and Casino that opened in early 2017.
That cash contribution comes via New York state’s requirement that the casino pay 5 percent of its gross gaming revenues to the town as a condition of holding a state license.
From the rapidly declining tax rate, it looks like high-rolling fiscal times have arrived in Tyre for the town’s taxpayers.
But despite feeling like a winning lottery ticket for Tyre residents, officials might be advised to take a conservative approach and look just a few miles away at Seneca Falls.
Why?
For starters, a recession could sweep in like a howling Finger Lakes winter storm, drastically cutting the number of gamblers now descending on del Lago daily. The sums casino patrons are now enthusiastically dropping into slot machines or at gambling tables could drop off sharply. And even sans a full-blown recession, competition from other regional gambling establishments — always a looming threat — could cut seriously into del Lago’s gaming income.
For years Seneca Falls has balanced its budget with a large infusion of monies from the Seneca Meadows landfill, monies paid via a community benefits payment.
Like Tyre, the money at first must have seemed like a marvelous windfall. The town agreed to let a corporation pile up garbage in exchange for cash. But that windfall gradually inched its way into the town’s annual operating budget, sort of like the proverbial nose of a camel sneaking into a tent.
Seneca Falls used the money to keep the tax rate down and taxpayers happy for years.
But that happiness faded as Seneca Meadows grew so much it earned the nickname “Seneca Mountain.”
Today many area residents believe the wafting odors from Seneca Meadows are far more foul-smelling than a huge herd of camels. The odors, truck traffic and other environmental issues prompted passage of a controversial town law ensuring that the huge landfill close by the end of 2025.
Doing so would eventually rid the area of problems associated with the landfill, but it also would end the subsidy to the town’s tax base.
The ongoing political and legal battles over the 2025 Seneca Meadows closure have been well-documented in the Finger Lakes Times, as have the potential fiscal repercussions.
If Seneca Falls town officials had it all to do over again, it’s likely they would have stashed a significant portion of each year’s community benefit agreement dollars into town reserves, looking ahead to the day the landfill would eventually close.
Even though flush with cash today, Tyre officials need to be wary of betting too much of the town’s financial well-being on the willingness of casino patrons to play games of chance at del Lago.
To do so is a really big gamble for the community and taxpayers. Just ask Seneca Falls.