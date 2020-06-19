Republican Tom Reed might need to throw an electoral Hail Mary pass to win reelection this November to keep the New York state 23rd Congressional District seat he now holds.
Something big.
Like trying to save the United States Post Office.
Reed is facing Democrat Tracy Mitrano in a rematch of their 2018 contest. This time, she’s better prepared to hit Reed with questions about his unwavering fealty to President Donald Trump and unkept promises to constituents.
But why does supporting the post office help?
Earlier this spring Reed proudly told constituents in his newsletter that he and House and U.S. Senate colleagues were going to save the USPS from fiscal disaster by legislatively removing the requirement to pre-fund a retiree-health benefits program for postal employees.
It’s an onerous, unreasonable financial burden and too big a load to carry.
Unsurprisingly, the bills are stalled.
But adding to existing health-benefits funding woes, the coronavirus has financially clobbered the Post Office. Mail volume is down almost a third overall. Businesses that use direct mail to reach customers have cut back drastically. Other customer-use reductions have lowered revenue, too.
Stated simply, the USPS needs a stout bailout, an idea polls show has strong support among Americans, regardless of political affiliation.
Except for President Donald Trump.
The White House quashed a $13 billion bipartisan deal in late March that would have helped keep the nation’s mail moving through snow or rain, heat or gloom of night. At a minimum, Trump wants package-rate increases of 400 percent, which critics contend will benefit private companies. Plus, he’s politically demonizing the Post Office in general to make voters believe voting by mail is a bad idea.
For Reed, standing tall in support of the USPS should be a natural to grab voters’ attention — and support.
Much of his sprawling district is rural, where mail delivery remains a lifeline, even in the age of electronic communication. That lifeline is even more apparent today with much of the nation under stay-at-home restrictions.
When the mail arrives in many communities these days, it’s an event.
Admittedly, fighting for monies to keep the USPS solvent will require Reed to break with the President. And while it would make him manifestly unpopular with Trump, he would gain credibility with district voters.
Reed would not be alone. Other Republicans representing rural areas quietly support a USPS bailout. Alaska’s GOP U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is a vocal advocate.
“It’s a lifeline for so many of our communities,” Sullivan said in a teleconference/town hall with constituents. “We are defenders of all of these programs because you can’t be treated differently just because you’re an American and you live in a village without a road.”
But defending the USPS this week became a heavier lift for Republicans when Louis DeJoy took over as new U.S. Postmaster General. He is tightly tied to the President as a big-time fundraiser. Potential conflicts of interest are raising ethical eyebrows, including those of New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.
Even before DeJoy took office Monday, Schumer sent a sharply worded letter to Robert Duncan, chair to the Postal Service Board of Governors asking how DeJoy would avoid having his huge financial portfolio influence his decisions.
“ ... His extensive campaign fundraising efforts, also raise concerns regarding whether and how legal prohibitions on his ethical conflicts of interest and partisan political activity as a federal employee will be addressed,” Schumer wrote,
If Tom Reed refuses to pick up the political cudgel to fight for keeping the USPS, he will hand challenger Tracy Mitrano a near-perfect campaign issue with which to flog him endlessly.
And she would, from one end of the huge 23rd Congressional District to the other.