I can only recall one conversation with my maternal grandmother. I lived with her, my mother and my younger sister in Lakewood, N.Y., for more than a decade before I left home at 21 to move west.
She and I must have talked some, right? But because she was in her 60s and I was a teenager, I usually dismissed whatever she was saying. In doing so, I was mirroring an American culture that for the most part seriously devalues — and underestimates — older people at every turn, even today.
Ageism is so common we barely notice it. But we should.
Just how prevalent it is and its impacts in our society are hammered home in an intriguing new book, “Breaking the Age Code,” by Becca Levy. Levy doesn’t just say listen to your granny, though she makes it clear societies in which people do so are far better off for it. She does say positive attitudes about aging are beneficial for people no matter how old they are.
In one study she cites, people who had assimilated negative age stereotypes early in life were twice as likely to have heart issues after 60, compared to people who learned early to regard aging in a positive light.
Reading that raised my blood pressure.
If you wonder if you have a negative or positive attitude about aging, a quick test is to list words that describe your perception of aging and older people. If you listed words like “senile, grumpy, slow, fragile” you’re obviously not too keen on older folks. If you said “kind, wise, thoughtful, or fun to be with,” you likely think older people have great value.
“Breaking The Age Code” is filled with all kinds of head-slapper revelations.
Perhaps most startling is the data that shows people with positive views on aging are living — on average — 7½ years longer than people who held particularly negative ideas about aging.
The book came across my desk as part of discussions about a proposed publication focusing on accomplishments of people in age brackets stereotypically more associated with recliners and walkers than boots and mountain-climbing gear.
Media often report about people doing something considered extraordinary for their age. But the proposed publication would show these people are often not that unique. There are plenty, and the publication will tell their stories in hopes of inspiring others.
Levy’s book also discusses how our biases about aging prevent us from seeing the value of older people and taking advantage of what they know and can do. In one example, she writes about a pressing need for more mental health services and how platoons of older women stepped up to help.
In several African nations, where mental health programs barely exist, officials enlisted grandmothers to provide free therapy via a program called the “Friendship Bench.” The grandmothers would sit on benches in villages, talking informally with any people who sought help.
It has been a rousing success with the grandmoms and the people with whom they talked. The grandmothers added purpose to their daily routines. Those seeking counsel got a sympathetic ear and likely a dose of helpful wisdom.
I think my grandmother would have been pretty good on one of those benches, though that’s just a hunch, given my teen-deaf lack of listening to her. In that one conversation with her I recall, she told me she knew I would likely not remember much of what she said at that moment. But she opined that when I had children I needed to talk to them plenty, even if they seemed as skeptical as I was of her advice.
Now, many decades later, with four adult children and three grandchildren, I understand her point and laugh silently if one of them rolls their eyes when I offer up some nugget of wisdom based on my experience.
You were right, Grams, even though I never told you.