The vicious knife attack on author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution a week ago was a triple blow to my solar plexus.
First, the institution has always had special meaning for me, having grown up on Lake Chautauqua. Second, Rushdie’s talk that day, ironically, was to be about how the United States is a safe haven for exiled writers. Third, I feared the audience included Chautauqua friends who might have witnessed the heinous attack.
A terrible trifecta.
Until last week, my most vivid memory of the Chautauqua Institution was going with my family to see actor Hal Holbrook give a talk impersonating author Mark Twain. Images of a fully costumed Holbrook spouting Twain’s hilarious witticisms have stuck with me for decades.
That happy summer evening is now replaced by bloody, violent images of a maniacal knife assault. It’s also given me a nauseous feeling I can’t shake.
But one of my worries has been relieved. A friend who lives in Chautauqua stayed home that morning and missed seeing the event in person. She’s still shaken, though. Her community has been violated.
It’s no small irony that Rushdie was to speak about how writers like himself could be safe in America. Although the reason for the attack hasn’t been revealed, it’s a good bet the assailant believed he was carrying out a religious mission ordered in 1989 by Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini. The Muslim cleric took exception to passages from Rushdie’s novel “The Satanic Verses” and issued a “fatwa” to all Muslims. The cleric’s fatwa was an order to kill the author because Rushdie, supposedly, had blasphemed.
As some social media lit up with smug comments about Muslim violence, I recalled watching the hours of testimony in the Jan. 6 House Committee hearings about the assault on the U.S. Capitol. I remember scenes of a mob searching madly for then-Vice President Mike Pence to punish him for not skewing the results of the presidential election. Some of that mob had erected gallows outside and were chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”
Extremism and violence are repugnant, regardless of the religious, political or cultural banner under which assailants claim legitimacy.
The Rushdie attack came as I have been reading the book “Horizons” by Barry Lopez. Part of the tome looks at the generally destructive concept of “cultural superiority.” Stated simply, people often believe wholeheartedly their culture is vastly superior to all others. This single-minded arrogance leads to a belief that because their group’s ideas, mores and practices are better, others must follow/adopt them. If that means using force to get another group, culture or entire nation to toe their line, well, so be it.
Consider how our European ancestors pushed millions of Native Americans off long-held ancestral lands, or how they justified the kidnapping of people from Africa to enslave them.
In “Horizons,” Lopez also writes about the many hours he spent at Oregon’s Cape Foulweather, where wind, water and wildlife consoled and inspired him, making him understand what he calls “the larger scheme of things.” Reading those words pushed me to find a quiet spot near the water to seek solace after the Rushdie attack.
Around Seneca Lake, I have many perch points to ponder that larger scheme of which Lopez writes. My favorite is a hillside lookout in Valois at the family cottage, from which I watch the rhythmic rolling of waves from the north.
Salman Rushdie is expected to slowly recover from a slate of serious injuries. That’s his physical recovery. The rest of the recovery will be hard too.
There is so much conflict happening in our country and the world, it feels almost impossible not to be triggered by it all. Anger. Frustration. Depression.
We should all find our place by the water to contemplate how we might yet learn to live together.