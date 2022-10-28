There’s been plenty of ink spilled over who to vote for in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
You would think the fate of democracy in the U.S. hangs on the outcome of who gets elected. Or loses.
Actually, it does.
This election is not the normal push-pull of electoral politics, even as toxic as it is this time around. Here’s the critical issue: A group of GOP candidates are ready to claim that, if they are elected to office, then the election process was fair. But if they don’t get a majority of the votes when the ballots are counted? Then there must have been cheating and they have declared that they won’t recognize the results as valid, and plan to vigorously contest the election results.
Vigorously.
Just think how nonsensical this strategy would be if it was applied to sports contests. Imagine if every time a team took the playing field or courts they declared before a single, game-time moment that if the score isn’t in their favor at the end of play, they won’t accept the results.
It would certainly make for short games, because no one would play. What would be the use?
Absurd, of course. But that’s essentially the game that some GOP candidates are playing, hoping the voting public will not see the fallacy — and danger to democracy — of their petulant pose.
My stomach churns thinking about the potential for Jan. 6-type mobs surrounding state buildings in Arizona, North Carolina, Alaska, Ohio, Michigan and Massachusetts. Candidates for U.S. Senate or governor in these states have indicated they will not accept election results that indicate they lost. There are likely other candidates running for office planning the same sad strategy if they come up short of votes. They just haven’t come out to say so publicly — yet.
Breathtaking, isn’t it? It takes narcissism to a new level. Not classic, clinical narcissism. This looks more like an adult manifestation of a toddler’s self-centered petulance.
In election seasons past, I have heard some staunch Second Amendment devotees say they routinely cast their ballots only for candidates who support unfettered gun rights. They don’t need to know anything else about the candidate as long as that office-seeker believes the U.S. Constitution’s stated citizen right to bear arms takes primacy. This same limited thinking is often exhibited by people opposed to abortion rights too.
Using a single issue to assess a candidate’s worthiness to serve the public’s good is pretty shortsighted, but in the upcoming election’s wacky political environment, I think it could be the best course for voters, including in Finger Lakes region contests.
It’s simple.
If a candidate says they won’t accept the result of the election if they lose, but will gladly accept victory, vote for their opponent, regardless of political stripe. Why? Because the philosophical bedrock upon which democracy teeters today is a belief in the peaceful transfer of power, that elections are fairly conducted and there should be a graceful acceptance of the results by losing candidates.
This nonsense of not accepting unfavorable election results could quickly devolve into a political maelstrom in which the whole concept of elections become superfluous. And, without elections, democracy disappears.
This is a single-issue election, regardless of political affiliation. When you fill in your absentee ballot or vote in person, there’s only one choice.
Vote Nov. 8 for democracy. Please.
Fitzgerald has worked at six newspapers as a writer and editor, as well as a correspondent for two news services. He splits his time between Valois, N.Y., and the Pacific Northwest. Email him at Michael.Fitzgeraldfltcolumnist@gmail.com. Visit his website at michaeljfitzgerald.blogspot.com.