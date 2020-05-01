The pressure could be enormous.
As the Finger Lakes economy attempts to recover from the shutdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, expect an avalanche of attempts to circumvent — or wholly ignore — environmental laws, safety regulations and related policies.
It will take place amid a howling hue and cry about the pressing need to get people back to work right away, businesses reopened and new jobs found for the unemployed.
Many of the loudest howlers will claim this will require cutting corners.
As any hue and cry is raised, watchdog/activist groups such as the Seneca Lake Guardian, Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes, and the Geneva Women’s Assembly — among many others — need to pay close attention and be ready to comment, oppose or support.
That people need to get back to work and shuttered businesses reopened is imperative and obvious. So is the need for jobs for those whose employment vanished in the economic turmoil resulting from the coronavirus.
The question about how to create those replacement jobs and reopen businesses is what’s worrisome.
In a regional drive for job-jobs-jobs, even shaky schemes previously dismissed as unworkable, unsafe or potentially environmentally disastrous, might rise like some job-creation Lazarus.
Job-creation zombies might be a better description.
Think of nearly every unpopular, citizen-opposed development proposal in recent memory and how a major selling point was job creation.
The poster child for that sales pitch was the decade-long Crestwood Midstream debacle.
Schuyler County officials put everything on the line politically in a failed attempt to help the Texas-based corporation win state approval to store millions of gallons of liquid propane gas in unlined salt caverns near the southwestern shore of Seneca Lake.
One of the key arguments posited by the county legislature was how many permanent, full-time jobs would be created. Six jobs was most often cited, though sometimes that jumped as high as 10, depending on how ebullient the Crestwood supporter was.
Don’t expect any gas-filled revival attempts.
But across the lake and to the north, the former Seneca Army Depot is a likely site for proposals for big developments, all touting great job-creation possibilities. A massive garbage incinerator proposal there was recently turned back, thanks to strong citizen opposition and state government intervention.
Some future army depot proposals will likely show promise. If so, in the review process they should be scrutinized thoroughly with an eye toward guaranteeing worker safety, a clean environment, and long-term economic and social gain for the region.
During the last two decades, the Finger Lakes has clawed its way to the top of the tourist heap, winning national and international acclaim for excellence in wine, agriculture offerings, restaurants and outdoor recreation-related activities.
But today the tourist industry is teetering on the precipice of fiscal catastrophe, if not disaster, a result of the pandemic restrictions and health safety requirements we now live under.
Hopefully it’s a temporary crisis. But it doesn’t mean it will be safe or possible to revive tourism this year.
That makes careful consideration of any reopening, recovery and re-employment all the more critical because tourists probably won’t return in anywhere near the massive numbers of recent years.
Replacement jobs, development and employment should be something compatible with the tourist industry for when tourists do return to the Finger Lakes.
As difficult as figuring out all this is going to be, it’s important we all speak with calm voices across the region as debates arise about how to get every resident and every community onto firm fiscal footing. Perhaps it also can be seen as an opportunity rather than a crisis.
If the coronavirus taught us anything, it’s that we are all in this together.