The world’s supply of wheat is running out. It’s another crisis-in-progress we can blame in good part on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations says.
In a May Security Council session, numerous speakers condemned the war and outlined how Ukraine’s war-stifled wheat production — and inability to ship what grain they do have — is making the crisis of hunger around the globe even worse.
Wheat accounts for approximately 20% of dietary calories and proteins in the world.
Unsurprisingly, the UN Russian Federation delegate dismissed the idea that the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports is contributing in any way to the shortages being felt around the globe. How do you say “Liar, liar pants on fire” in Russian?
The news about an alarmingly low level of wheat stocks — a supply estimated to be as little as 10 weeks’ worth — was part of a Stockholm International Peace Institute report last week about global climate change and international conflicts. It’s one of the most grim analyses I have read of how rising temperatures are fueling a rapid increase in the number of climate refugees, migration, and armed conflicts.
And, shortages of food and water.
This is happening today, in real time. It’s not some ballpark guesstimate about what might happen decades from now.
The report clearly states climate change is affecting food production on land and in the ocean. It forecasts declining yields of major crops such as maize, rice, and wheat, and the increased risk of harvest failures in major producing countries.
Harvest failures.
Simply put, many of the staples we expect on grocery store shelves may not be there. And that’s even without wars started by tinpot dictators who destroy crops and blockade shipping.
Incidentally, the U.S. Department of Defense agrees climate change and food insecurity are very serious issues. For the last decade, the Pentagon has been voicing concerns, publicly, about food supplies and how they impact national security.
The same day I read the Stockholm report, I watched a documentary titled “We Feed People.” It’s as uplifting and positive as the Stockholm report is depressing.
The Ron Howard film follows celebrity chef José Andres as he goes about his mission to feed victims of disasters from hurricanes, floods, volcanic eruptions and fires. The film premiered in March as Andres and his World Central Kitchen crews were helping Ukrainian residents and refugees.
The documentary shows he and his teams in Haiti, Guatemala and Puerto Rico, where food — tasty, nutritious food — is prepared in sometimes makeshift kitchens and distributed to everyone.
Andres also is shown learning about food preferences of disaster survivors living amid rubble. Even in the wake of horrific destruction, he quickly finds out people want familiar food, not the military-style MREs that are stock and trade of relief outfits like FEMA and the Red Cross.
The National Geographic movie focuses largely on the Spanish-born Andres, a wildly successful restaurateur and best-selling cookbook author.
But, it also chronicles a heartwarming team effort of the dedicated World Central Kitchen staff and legion of volunteers.
Ron Howard says he had to keep an eye on his film crew, who would often get so caught up in the moment they would put their cameras down to help prepare food and deliver it.
The film “We Feed People” is about compassion and empathy. It clearly demonstrates how small acts of kindness can make a huge difference.
In the fight against world hunger, Vladimir Putin should be forced to reopen the ports to let Ukrainian wheat get where it’s needed. But in the meantime, it’s good to know that leaders like Jose Andres and the We Feed People folks are hard at work keeping people fed, regardless of where they live, who they worship or what they believe.