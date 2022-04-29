When we think of climate change refugees, we usually think of people living on low-lying Pacific Islands threatened by rising seawater. Or dangers to people posed by melting Arctic ice.
Or, maybe we ponder the encroachment of sandy deserts smothering farmland in North Africa, creating massive starvation and forced migrations.
We usually imagine climate change refugees are refugees because of something happening elsewhere in the world.
But last week’s massive wildfires in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado have created a homegrown, U.S. crop of likely climate change refugees whose homes and communities have been destroyed.
I can relate.
The wildfires in recent years in California pushed a lot of people like me to pull up stakes and leave the Golden State for less-flammable communities.
After living through three years of choking smoke from wildfires and the effects of increasing droughts, we left Northern California a year ago to live in a floating home on a river in western Oregon. Western Oregon has excellent air quality and abundant clean water, dramatically similar to the Finger Lakes. It’s probably why we feel so at home.
Where we currently live reminds us of the best of what we love about our Valois family cottage, just north of Hector. The terrain is eerily similar, with plenty of wildlife that could be distant cousins of the raccoons, foxes and eagles of Hector. There is farming and agriculture all around us. Yes, that includes family-owned wineries.
Our floating home — which, literally, does float — has docking for boats on three sides, and large decks that would make most Seneca Lake McMansion owners envious.
The tributary of the Willamette River that flows to the ocean right in front of us is full of fish: walleye, sturgeon, perch, small-mouth bass, catfish, and carp. In the spring, there are salmon heading upriver to spawn — lots of salmon, and lots of sea lions trying to catch them before fisherman do.
Yesterday, my neighbor pulled in a 25-pound salmon right off her front porch, making her the envy of our small moorage community of 20 homes.
The community here also mirrors Lake Street-Camp Meeting Road in Valois. If you need help, somebody is not only is willing to assist, chances are they actually know how to fix things.
The only thing we are missing in our climate change refugee location that we have in New York are mountains of snow and icy cold in the winter.
And family.
We don’t miss the frozen winters, but definitely miss family and friends.
Meanwhile, as Earth Day celebrations were in full swing last week, we watched in horror as out-of-control wildfires in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado were fanned by 60-plus mph winds. The fires were especially troubling because of friends and family living in those states. All of those folks are safe, but the reports about fast-moving blazes, smoke, toxic air quality and devastation have sparked a touch of PTSD from our wildfire experiences in California.
They reminded me of a story a newspaper colleague told me a few weeks ago.
He rescued his sister from her Santa Rosa, Calif., home moments before the 2017 Tubbs Fire engulfed it. He took her to the safety of his home — but it wasn’t far enough. The wind shifted radically as they arrived, pushing the fire in their direction.
His home and his neighbors all went up in flames. In minutes.
The threat of such fires loom larger each year across the Western and Southwestern states, along with grim predictions for even more wildfires this year.
For those of us lucky enough to live in magnificent agricultural areas with plentiful water, we’ll stay put and make room for the next migrants from drought and fires.