The “balance of nature” seems oddly out of balance at the moment.
While much of the Western United States seems to be on fire, Finger Lakes folks are dealing with epic, endless rainstorms and flooding.
The first year we moved home to the Finger Lakes, we drove around snapping pictures of the impacts of a 100-year storm. Now those seem almost yearly.
Wildfires are equally terrifying. Both are reminders how powerless we are against Mother Nature’s whims, despite human beliefs to the contrary.
I dodged several wildfires in Northern California a few weeks ago, driving north on an interstate highway from San Francisco to the Pacific Northwest.
One close-to-the-highway blaze had started less than an hour before I drove by. It was probably 5 acres, a small affair by wildfire standards. But flames were already threatening to jump from the dry grass to nearby pine trees.
Firefighting aerial bombers were doing flyovers, dropping huge loads of fire retardant to slow the flames from spreading.
Things seemed under control.
But the next morning the wind shifted and the fire quickly grew to many hundreds of acres. To the north of that, two other fires I passed had grown into major blazes overnight, threatening homes and entire communities.
Had I traveled through the region a day or two later, I might have been forced to turn back, or take a windy, mountainous detour where fires lurked too.
Today, California has nine major wildfires burning that have already consumed — or are consuming — close to 200,000 acres. Neighboring Oregon has more than 400,000 acres on fire in eight separate blazes.
It’s the stuff of nightmares, especially coming on the heels of consecutive years of massive, lethal fires.
As a young newspaper reporter in Petaluma, Calif., years ago, I teamed up with photographers when wildfires erupted near the city. We would race to get photos of firefighters at work and bombers dropping Borate, a red fire retardant.
One day we tried to get a better photo vantage point by driving to the crest of a steep hill overlooking a fast-moving grass fire.
Not smart, as it turned out.
As we focused on the firefighting action at the base of the hill, the wind-whipped blaze circled behind us, trapping us in a 360-degree ring of fire.
Our only exit was to drive through a wall of flames.
My photographer that day was a close friend. But neither of us wanted a Butch Cassidy-Sundance Kid ending.
We lived to tell the tale only because the pilot of a firefighting bomber saw our dilemma and dropped a load of Borate above us at a low altitude, keeping the fire from reaching us.
My photographer friend and I were pink for days afterwards, hair and all, decades before pink hair was a cool thing to sport.
The fires I wrote about in those days were tame by comparison to what firefighters deal with today. The current ultra-dry Western drought conditions — blamed in good part on climate change — are producing exponentially more fierce, faster-spreading fires and firestorms.
When my Finger Lakes friends ask about fire dangers in the West, our conversations quickly turn to their drenched challenges. Seemingly endless torrents of rain have been wreaking havoc, raising lake levels to alarming levels and causing flooding and damage.
Hearing about the flash flood that damaged the Showboat restaurant in Milo last Saturday brought shivers to people at the south end of Seneca Lake. The cause of the Showboat flash flooding — tree limbs clogging a small stream — was a reminder how the August 2018 storm severely damaged numerous homes in Lodi and the town of Hector.
I witnessed that storm-driven destruction in Valois. Creeks blocked by debris diverted their courses and washed right through houses.
That’s history no one wants to see repeated. But it’s beginning to seem like yet another new normal.