Bill Russell taught me a valuable truth about famous people. Whether someone was a 6-foot-10 basketball legend like him, the President of the United States, an Oscar-winner actor, or a much-heralded jet pilot, people are just people. There’s no need to be starstruck.

Fitzgerald has worked at six newspapers as a writer and editor, as well as a correspondent for two news services. He splits his time between Valois, N.Y., and the Pacific Northwest. Email him at Michael.Fitzgeraldfltcolumnist@gmail.com. Visit his website at michaeljfitzgerald.blogspot.com.

