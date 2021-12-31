This week I began drafting two lists for 2022.
One list contains ideas for columns I would like to write in the next 12 months.
The other list is columns I dread penning.
The want-to-write group was easy. It turned into an unranked wish list of things for the upcoming year.
Here’s a sample of wished-for headlines for those columns:
• Greenidge Generation terminates cryptocurrency effort.
• Seneca Meadows Landfill agrees to close in 2025.
• Local elections in Finger Lakes to be non-partisan.
• Counties, towns & villages adopt stiff vacation rental rules.
• NYS adopts California-style property tax law.
• SLPWA uncovers clear evidence of HABs’ cause.
• Green industries dominate new FL businesses.
• Hector Fair to return this summer.
• Woodstock-like festival planned for FL.
• Four-year university to locate in Schuyler County.
• Finger Lakes communities welcome refugees.
• “The 1619 Project” book a No. 1 bestseller in the FL.
• USPS guaranteed full federal funding.
• New COVID-19 vaccine ends pandemic.
If some of these headlines seem pretty pie-in-the-sky, well, they are. I feel better just wishing for them.
That’s what newspaper columnists do, throw an idea out — like slinging cooked pasta at a wall — just to see what sticks.
Reviving the Hector Fair and promotion of a regional musical festival would face fiscal and technical obstacles certainly. But surely both events sound like fun. And they certainly would be fun to write about. They may be possible, too. There’s enough groundswell of support on the east side of Seneca Lake, that’s for sure.
On the political front, getting party affiliations and political parties out of local elections would result in an epic cleansing of our electoral system. You can pretty much count on a “Write On” column urging this shift. In that column there also will be a plea for getting non-partisan information to voters about candidates and issues, well prior to voting day. Elections in NY come and go in towns, villages and counties with a pathetically small amount of information for voters to scrutinize. What information voters do have is the oft-overheated hyperbole generated by political parties about their candidates and opponents.
The headline about a four-year university in Schuyler County would top a column about a pet topic of mine: higher education. Should Schuyler ever land a college, the economic ramifications would be huge. Even a cursory look at the economic base of Schuyler compared to Tompkins County (home to Cornell, Ithaca College and junior college campuses) shows how much colleges boost commerce. There would be a plethora of educational, social and cultural benefits for Schuyler, too.
And the headline about stiff regulations being adopted for vacation rentals? That reflects years of reading and writing about what a pox these homes can be on any neighborhood when not properly regulated. They currently are not policed worth a damn in most Finger Lakes communities, resulting in making life miserable for neighboring property owners. No need for me to get worked up today. But count on a column.
What about that list of columns I really don’t want to write?
I’m leaving it blank. Bad news will find its way into “Write On” easily enough without my prognosticating.
My first newspaper editor often said even the grimmest news stories should include an element of hope and offer solutions to problems being written about. It was good advice then and remains good advice today. When I taught journalism to university students, I made a point to emphasize it.
Perhaps the first “Write On” for 2022 should revolve around the phrase I heard my editor say in staff meetings, “We practice journalism of hope, not despair.”
2021 was a year for the record books. I’m hopeful for a better 2022.
So please, have a hopeful and happy New Year!