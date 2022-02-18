Clearly, I rely too much on my GPS.
It has me sent down a narrow, winding mountain road on a cross-country trip that clearly was not meant for a pickup truck towing a travel trailer. In Arkansas, it once directed me down a narrow dirt road that gradually morphed into a dead-end path swarming with miniature goats and Shetland ponies.
Backing up without squishing any livestock was challenging. And terrifying.
With that as history, I should have been more suspicious last week when I arrived at my new eye doctor’s office early for my appointment. My wife had warned repeatedly about her experience of heavy city traffic and a lack of parking when she visited the downtown Eye Institute offices. But my GPS had zipped me across the city sans traffic. And the parking garage was almost empty.
Score one for the GPS?
Not quite.
I had plugged in the wrong Eye Institute office.
Instead of the downtown, riverside suites where my appointment started in 15 minutes, I was at the Institute’s hillside offices. Blind faith in the GPS led me astray.
Again.
I had visions of canceling and waiting months for a new appointment, but a helpful clerk marched me to the nearby aerial tram that runs between the hillside offices and downtown. I made it to the appointment nearly on time after a spectacular, breathtaking tram ride.
It was especially breathtaking for someone with a fear of heights.
But as the enclosed tram gently swung high over the city, all anxiety over being late disappeared as I looked at the magnificent view. It was a great lesson, reminding me how many times I have taken what seemed like a decidedly wrong turn in life — as well as on a highway — only to have things work out.
And not just work out, often work out better.
Years ago, I took an editor’s job at a daily newspaper, only to discover quickly that the owner and publisher was — to be exceedingly generous — not a nice person. I agonized over my apparent faulty judgment in taking the job. I was angry I hadn’t anticipated the sharp conflicts he and I had daily over news coverage, my news staff, and ethical issues.
But within months, the state university near the newspaper office offered me a job teaching journalism and enrolled me in the school’s graduate program. It propelled me on a path combining careers in journalism and university teaching.
Both dream jobs.
Then, more than a decade ago, I was sure I had made a world-class bonehead move purchasing a home in Watkins Glen. My wife and I had barely memorized our new ZIP code when we learned about the Inergy Corp.’s proposed liquid propane gas storage project not far from our house.
The project had disaster written all over it: a dangerous technique for salt cavern propane storage, a plethora of environmental red flags, lack of serious regulatory oversight, and local government officials acting like industrial cheerleaders.
What had we done?
But — like my unexpected recent tram ride — things turned out.
As a journalist, I chronicled the successful battle by Finger Lakes residents to stop the LPG project. And I published three eco-thriller novels, all using the fossil fuel industry’s conflict with environmentalists as a central theme.
Had I not bought that Watkins Glen home, those books would not have been written. Nor would I have joined the Finger Lakes Times as a columnist more than a decade ago.
The motto of this story?
Don’t ever trust your GPS completely.
But trust yourself.