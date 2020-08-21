Unlike much of the country, this has been an almost normal summer in the Finger Lakes.
Almost.
Summer-like weather. Tourists visiting in respectable numbers, dropping dollars then going home. Students and teachers will be back to school this fall, as agreements are being hammered out on how to run schools safely.
True, there are coronavirus-related roadblocks to what we call normal: wearing face masks to protect yourself and others from the disease, state-imposed limits on how businesses can conduct their commercial activities, and keeping socially distant during our normally very social summer season.
But, collectively, those roadblocks are what helped make New York state King of the Hill and Top of the Heap when it comes to slowing COVID-19’s spread.
Compare the Finger Lakes’ low coronavirus rates to states like Florida, where stunning increases in infections and deaths continue to wreak havoc.
Although summer in the Finger Lakes will coast along for another two-plus weeks, medical authorities are ramping up warnings that people living in places with harsh winter climates should buckle up for challenges prompted by the inevitable cold.
Those outside activities that made it relatively easy to keep socially distant will diminish quickly as temperatures drop and daylight becomes short. A picnic at Watkins Glen’s Clute Park in August is quite a different experience in February.
Public health officials are understandably concerned about what will happen as groups of people crowd together inside — whether in a business, school or a home. Close quarters are COVID-19’s best friend to jump from person to person.
Plus, there are growing concerns about a double-disease whammy when the normal winter flu season collides with the coronavirus. The phenomenon has been labeled a “twindemic,” and poses several problems.
Early symptoms of COVID-19 and normal seasonal flu are similar enough that doctors might have trouble discerning which they are dealing with — or recognize if a patient is infected with both.
And, if this season’s flu is a particularly virulent strain and people need to be hospitalized, we might once again face a shortage of hospital beds and medical care.
Even though that sounds grim, the Finger Lakes have an advantage — a low number of COVID-19 cases. The entire state’s infection rate is so low this week NY officials even reopened gyms.
And the twindemic?
Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, is optimistic there will be a lighter-than-normal flu year if people continue to follow current coronavirus prevention strategies.
Data from the Southern Hemisphere shows the flu has been very mild there, largely because of people practicing social distancing and other coronavirus-preventatives.
If people keep their face masks in place, continue social distancing and stick with hygienic hand-washing routines, both the flu and coronavirus could have less impact this fall and winter, Jha believes. But besides these precautions, there’s hope that widespread use of inexpensive and quick-result coronavirus tests could be a medical game changer to allow people to feel more comfortable and even social.
Efforts to get those quick-result tests perfected and into general use are nearly as intense as the search for a viable COVID-19 vaccine.
“Imagine those tests get better and they become ubiquitous,” Jha said in an Atlantic magazine interview this month. “Could you go and hang out with a friend if you both tested negative that morning, in a community that doesn’t have large transmission? I would feel comfortable. But I probably wouldn’t give them a hug and sit right next to them.”
Enjoy the rest of summer and hope that sometime in 2021, hugs can come back into fashion, as can sitting indoors next to your best friend or your extended family and share a meal. And still be safe.