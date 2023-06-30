I got a real-time life lesson this past week that exemplifies a famous quote attributed to the Dalai Lama — “If you think you’re too small to have an impact, try going to bed with a mosquito.”
The lesson came as part of my cross-country driving trip from Oregon to the Finger Lakes pulling my teardrop travel trailer in the company of my Yorkie pooch.
Biscuit joined our family the summer before the Covid-19 pandemic slammed us. We met him at the Rasta Ranch winery during a Monday Night Blues session featuring Brett Beardslee. He seemed “travel-sized,” and we were able to adopt him.
Biscuit has had several spectacular speed bumps in his four-year life since that evening. Most famously, he once chased a flock of wild turkeys to the edge of a cliff, only to have the birds fly off into space while he followed, learning an important lesson about gravity. He crashed to the dirt a dozen feet below like Wile E. Coyote. Unlike the Roadrunner cartoons, he broke his leg and today still sports an impressive, internal metal brace.
But it was his vivid canine memories of several nasty yellow-jacket stings that made the Dalai Lama’s words come alive as we have traveled, spending nights in our 16-foot trailer at various campgrounds — with lots of bugs.
Since his encounter with the yellow jackets, any flying insect — even a fly — will send him scurrying from the vicinity. And, if there is a screen door between him and perceived safety, it doesn’t stand a chance.
In our case, it wasn’t a mosquito that caused the trouble, it was a fly, mostly likely a common house fly. I never got close enough to clearly identify its genus and specie. I was more interested in dispatching the damnable insect so Biscuit could relax.
If it was just that single fly that one day, well, one and done and goodbye, right? But campgrounds all have their share of flies, some of which seem to be especially attracted to my trailer.
Once they get inside, Biscuit wants no part of the place, day or night. At our two-story home in Oregon, it has been mildly amusing. He scampers to another room in the house the moment he spies a flying critter.
On the road in the tiny trailer? He becomes a runner.
Last week at an Iowa campground, he bolted out the door of the trailer after a fly snuck in. He ran circles around the perimeter of the park until he could be returned to our de-bugged trailer. Before he settled down, he checked the inside as carefully as a suspicious U.S. Customs Agent. That night our security apparently wasn’t good enough. An intruding fly woke him after midnight, causing a ruckus while I chased the fly with rolled up newspaper (note to campers: Buy a really good fly swatter and maybe one of those fly vacuums I have seen advertised).
All this cross-country campground experience has me pondering exactly how to deal with Biscuit’s understandable phobia once we reach the Finger Lakes. We will be staying with friends, parked in driveways, on lawns or in fields. What’s the likelihood of being able to keep flies, bees, dragonflies or yellow jackets completely away from him?
Or me?
A particularly nasty critter called a white-faced hornet took a dislike to me some years ago while I was mowing the lawn at the Valois family cottage. Its repeated stings — or maybe they were bites — landed me in the Schuyler Hospital Emergency Room with a Benadryl IV in my arm and a nasty rash over my whole body.
I love summer in the Finger Lakes, but with Biscuit in tow this year, we will need the miracle of a bug-free summer — and that really would be a miracle.