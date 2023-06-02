Predicting reader reaction to any particular column is always risky business, with one notable exception — a column suggesting the need for gun control.
If that triggered you, relax. We are not going there today.
The topic du jour is reader reactions to last week’s column headlined “Fred Rogers would be appalled.”
My prediction was the column would raise the hackles of the county officials who had put emergency measures into place to prevent migrants, asylum seekers, or illegal immigrants from coming into their specific upstate New York county. The emergency measures were put in place in Schuyler, Yates, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and a handful of others in anticipation that their county’s public services would be overwhelmed by thousands of asylum seekers coming from New York City to upstate.
But so far, nothing but crickets from the counties, although it is certainly possible Finger Lakes Times editors might have critical letters to the editor stacked up, waiting for publication.
I was also fairly certainly there would be at least several people upset enough to protest because I suggested we need to show compassion and not slam the door shut on these asylum seekers.
But instead of several negative reactions, I received only one. It included this line: “Maybe you need to get off your high and mighty horse because it is easy to see through your B.S.”
Except for that sharply critical communique, the remaining several dozen comments via email and social media were all very positive. There was one particularly poignant message from Eliot Daley, who knew the late Fred Rogers personally.
“As a former president, co-writer, and producer of ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ and intimate friend of Fred, let me say that your citing of him in your piece is a wonderful illustration of the lasting goodness that he yearned to elicit in our national and global neighborhood,” Daley wrote. “Sometimes a message and personage is but a candle in the darkness, but as Fred proved, even a single candle may be unquenchable. Thank you for making such appropriate use of him and of our work.”
Eliot Daley’s email rocked me. It’s not what we’re used to hearing in the newspaper business.
My first editor warned me that anyone who reads a story or column is a potential critic. He said if I was a really good reporter, it was likely the ratio between negative and positive comments would be about 10 complaints to one kudo.
He was an optimist.
Early in my career, a reader tapped me on the shoulder while I was standing in line at the Post Office. He wanted to show me an error in a news story I had written. I was skeptical, but he was correct. I had written that the local police department had 25 sworn officers. In fact, there were 26. Ouch!
I still hear his complaint when I write a column or news story, or edit the work of other writers. “I’ve never read an article in the newspaper that didn’t have some small error in it,” he said. “Even if minuscule.”
That has made me a stickler for accuracy in my writing and anything I edit.
And writing this column for the last 12 years has made me understand how important it is to pay attention to all reader comments, negative and positive. That holds across the board for stories, columns, headlines, photos — the whole package.
We do the work we do for readers. We owe them the best job we can do.
And that’s no B.S.