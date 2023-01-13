Inspiration comes from the most unlikely places.
This week it came from binge-watching a TV show while we’ve been pummeled by the ongoing series of “atmospheric rivers” hitting the West Coast.
This addicting program, “New Amsterdam,” is about a public hospital located in New York City. It’s based on New York’s Bellevue Hospital, the oldest hospital in the country, that was founded in 1736.
A jolt of optimism was desperately needed after days of following the political mud-wrestling soap opera in the U.S. House of Representatives as members chose Calif. GOP Congressman Kevin McCarthy to be the next speaker of the House.
There has already been plenty of well-informed ink spilled on how little positive legislation we can expect from the House. And the pundits predict we will likely suffer through two years of mostly bilious blather and poorly performed political theater with little positive legislation.
But an early scene in “New Amsterdam” offered some uplifting words about the powerlessness many people feel about politics in America.
“We all feel the system is too big to change. But we are the system. And we need to change,” the medical director told the hospitals’ doctors and staff, speaking about the hospital.
It’s hardly a new concept. But the medical director exhorted the doctors to practice medicine and not allow an obstructionist medical bureaucracy stymie efforts to help their patients.
Most important, he earnestly asks his staff: “How can I help?”
The whole program revolves around being part of the solution to problems, and people helping people.
So how does this relate to our dysfunctional politics? Try substituting “citizens” for doctors, “participate” for practice medicine and “government bureaucracy” for medical bureaucracy.
After all, we are the political system. Remember “We the People?”
It’s more critical than ever that we participate as citizens and voters. And that holds true for citizens of both political parties. We need to remember that we hold the power to change things, hopefully to make things better for everyone. And, as frustrating and difficult as participation can be at every political level, it’s desperately needed.
Finger Lakes citizens are usually not shy to speak up when the health and welfare of communities — and the environment — seem at risk. The list is long of instances in recent decades when citizen actions tipped the scale to ensure a better outcome for all of us.
Today we have plenty of examples of concerned citizen action and participation in debating the proposed expansion of Seneca Meadows’ massive landfill and Greenidge Generation’s bitcoin operation.
So what about the medical director’s “How can I help?” offer?
Throughout the episodes of “New Amsterdam,” the overarching principle is that patients deserve the best medical care. The doctors and staff go to extraordinary efforts to assist them. It’s a heartwarming philosophy of caring and kindness neatly wrapped in a clever medical package.
It’s clever because it’s extremely difficult to argue people don’t deserve excellent medical care. And who would argue against medical staff doing everything in their power to relieve pain and suffering, particularly in a hospital setting, the very place you go when you are gravely in need of medical care?
But the real cleverness is because the “How can I help?” philosophy has the New Amsterdam medical staff often going out of the hospital, into the surrounding community, where they use their acumen to help people, frequently in non-medical, human-to-human ways.
It’s clear the medical director’s original how-can-I-help offer to the staff in the first episode was contagious.
It’s time we all catch this bug.