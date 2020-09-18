Nearly every conversation I had last week here in San Francisco revolved around the latest data from air-quality websites AirNow and Purpleair.
California, Oregon and parts of Washington state air quality has been vacillating between readings of “unhealthy,” “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” for the past two weeks.
Tuesday air pollution readings in parts of Oregon and Washington were so high they were unreadable — beyond the testing equipment’s measurement capabilities.
But even as that was happening 600 miles north of here, our wind suddenly blew just right to change the air quality measurement in San Francisco two notches from “very unhealthy” to a more breathable ranking of just “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
Not exactly pure mountain fresh, but enough of an improvement for me to consider a quick Irish jig.
Despite the better air quality reading, it was not enough to encourage anyone to stop wearing N95 and similar masks outdoors. The masks protect wearers from inhaling the ever-present particulate matter swirling from the hundreds of wildfires raging in all three states.
For people in the Finger Lakes, it’s probably hard to believe this level of nearly unbreathable air even exists. Clean air and clean water are two of the most-often used descriptors for the Finger Lakes region by residents and visitors alike.
We often take that clean air and clean water for granted, too.
In California as this was written, the AirNow measurement was within two points of surging from unhealthy to very unhealthy, a continuation of the ongoing crisis for millions of people in three states.
And that’s just the measurement of smoke. The fires are destroying homes and communities. Wide swaths of all three states have been reduced to smoldering rubble and ashes, which makes the smoke all the more toxic to breathe.
People are dying in the flames and from fire-related injuries.
The horrific destruction has been described in news reports as “post-apocalyptic,” evoking images from films with actors trudging through ashen landscapes in the wake of some future disaster, set decades from today.
But what’s happening is apocalyptic and right now: Rapid-spreading uncontrollable blazes, thick smoke rendering air unbreathable, swirling hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean, plus wild storms and flooding in others parts of the nation.
They add up to a climatological apocalypse right in front of us linked directly to a familiar suspect — climate change.
As idyllic as this past summer was for much of the Finger Lakes, it was exceptionally hot and dry. But recent years have featured rainstorms with downpours so intense people describe them as monsoon-like or even Biblical.
Hector and Lodi still show scars from the August 2018 storm that dropped 9-plus inches of rain, filled creeks to overflowing and destroyed homes, property and roads.
One personal weather station in Hector recorded 3.5 inches of rain in one hour in that event.
A single hour.
If there’s doubt about the connectivity of events and climate on a planetary scale, remember that this past week smoke from the western fires made it all the way to the Finger Lakes and the East Coast, placing a smoky cloud cover high in the early fall atmosphere. Seneca Lake sunsets have been picturesque — and hazy. And there’s more smoke on the way. The fires are still raging, many out of control.
This is the third year of catastrophic California fires, prompting conversations about leaving the state. No doubt residents of Oregon and Washington are talking about fleeing, too.
While you can run from climate change, you can’t hide.
As former California Gov. Jerry Brown said this week: “Where are you going to go? Iowa, where you have intensifying tornadoes?”
And climate change skeptics? Please check how insurance companies are preparing for more of these predicted apocalyptic events.
The western fires will be extinguished eventually. Smoke will dissipate.
But multiple hurricanes will hit. Clusters of tornadoes will form, leaving a big question unanswered: What are we willing to do about it?