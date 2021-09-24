My skepticism about the need for the proposed federal Civilian Climate Corps evaporated this week when reading about Skaneateles Lake and its woes over harmful algal blooms.
This Civilian Climate Corps should not to be confused with the Civilian Conservation Corps of the Great Depression, responsible for constructing park buildings, stonework and bridges from 1934 to 1941 in what is now Watkins Glen State Park.
Today’s CCC would be a federally funded program aimed at employing thousands of young people to fight climate change. It’s one small slice of the massive infrastructure bills working through Congress that could be voted on this month.
As envisioned, the 2021 CCC would target climate change, increase reforestation, bolster community resilience, protect biodiversity and help restore public lands and waters, among a long list of other goals.
The Finger Lakes and communities across the United States could use a hand on all those things.
And they could use the help pronto.
Skaneateles is a particular problem today because numerous toxic blooms have been confirmed in the lake, including near the city water intakes. And as reported by Watkins Glen-based journalist Peter Mantius this week, the city has a waiver from the federal government that says it doesn’t need to filter the water. Skaneateles Lake provides the tap water for most of Syracuse.
It’s a replay of 2017 when HABs were reported. This time city officials are seriously considering use of an algaecide, something that could present its own set of health risks, Mantius reports.
The arguments against creation of a Civilian Climate Corps are predictably based on distrust of government in general, a fear of creating a costly federal-agency boondoggle and a sprinkling of simple climate-change denial.
Understood.
But our climate-related problems are so overwhelming, it’s time to throw everything we have at it and quit playing politics.
HABs are a good example of an out-of-control problem.
As I drove across the country three years ago on my annual driving/camping trip from California to the Finger Lakes, every town I camped near from Nevada to NY had a lake, stream or river with reported instances of HABs.
Every town.
The toxic green slime was all duly reported in whatever local press there was. COVID-19 restrictions kept me from repeating that cross-country journey these last two years. But I have kept in contact with enough of those newspapers and news sources to know HABs remains a serious, perplexing problem in those communities.
Even here at the confluence of two major Western U.S. rivers — the Columbia and the Willamette — health authorities have been issuing daily HABs reports, often warning of dangerous water for humans and animals.
The HABs in these rivers are in plain sight where the flow of river water slows or pools in the shallows. And anecdotal resident reports say the water is 5-8 degrees warmer than it should be at time of year.
In the Finger Lakes we know better than most that water is life. It provides drinking water for hundreds of thousands. It also is a major recreational asset that brings millions of tourist dollars to the region annually. And it is critical for our grape industry.
If the proposed CCC did nothing other than bolster and expand volunteer efforts like those of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association to monitor and combat HABs, it would be worthwhile. But imagine how it might help other environmental efforts around the Finger Lakes, too.
This civilian climate effort has the potential do a lot more with proper guidance, funding and our support.
We should do it.
Pronto.