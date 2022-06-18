Watch it.
I sit with an empty screen in front of me, trying to latch onto how to best grab readers and encourage them to tune into WXXI Monday night or next Saturday afternoon for “A Good Life,” a documentary focusing on six Rochester area adults living with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families.
All I can come up with is the simple request (command?) to watch it.
Yes, my personal connection to this project is strong; my 47-year-old sister is one of those profiled. Since seeing the movie screened at the Little Theater in Rochester earlier this week, my mind has been constantly looping back to the stories so artfully and sensitively presented by filmmaker Dave Marshall and his production team.
Profiled are IDD adults of different ages, in different phases of their lives, set against the background of how societal treatment of those with disabilities has evolved — with an introduction by young families today sharing their hopes and dreams for their children.
Those hopes and dreams are distilled into the film’s title, uttered so lovingly and simply by one mother:
“A Good Life.”
I have spent most of my life living with a sibling with Down syndrome, watching her (and my ever-devoted, advocating parents) navigate the challenges in helping to craft a good life for her. I have considered myself an expert because of this lived experience, but this movie reminded me there is always another lesson to learn in this journey.
One of my earliest and biggest lessons came when Amy was in her 20s. My proactive parents worked hard to transition her to a group home and naively I thought my sister was set for life. That living situation worked for awhile, then it didn’t ... so she lived with my brother for a few years before taking a another stab at semi-independent living in a different (and smaller) setting. Today, she and a roommate live together with part-time support services.
I was all over the place physically and emotionally in my 20s; why would I expect differently of my sister? People without disabilities are never “set;” why did I think my sister would be? Life is an ever-changing kaleidoscope of situations, pitfalls and accomplishments. The same holds true for her.
One more lesson that came to me after watching this film is to pay better attention to allowing my sister more agency in her life. It’s pretty hard not to worry/coddle/take over for someone with IDD. But that diminishes her voice in making her own good life.
An aunt who saw the movie texted the following day how the film rearranged her perspective, too.
“For the first time I saw Amy as a young woman with all the hopes and dreams we all had,” she said.
So why watch it, other than I said to?
You may have a personal connection like me, be it a family or friend, so your interest is piqued. You may work with an agency that serves and supports people with disabilities, so have that tie-in.
But I would argue that this film also offers a message of hope. When you love someone with IDD, the responsibilities can be great, but the gifts just as much so.
Life can be heavy and hard, and for me and I venture to say for so many others it has felt especially so these past few years (pandemic, racial injustice and reckonings, climate disasters, war ... take your pick).
After watching “A Good Life” you may find yourself with a sense of hope and appreciation for the love, loyalty and persistence against steep odds this film captures. And who can’t use a little dose of that these days.