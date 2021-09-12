A 19-year-old Pennsylvania resident managed to hold on to a slim, 2-ounce lead into the final weekend, thus claiming the $25,000 grand prize — and a little piece of fishing history — in the Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby.
Zane Smith, of New Brighton, near Pittsburgh, caught a 32-pound, 4-ounce salmon Aug. 31 while fishing out of Olcott. He then sweated out the final week of the LOC’s marquee event, which began Aug. 20 and ended Sept. 6.
It was an odd set of circumstances that put Smith in first place.
It started last year, when he graduated from the Freedom Area High School in Freedom, Pa. His father, Jamey, bought him a Lake Ontario fishing charter as a graduation present, and they were scheduled to go until hurricane complications forced a cancellation. They rescheduled, but Zane broke his wrist, so they went back to the calendar. They decided on Aug. 31 with charter captain Kurt Driscoll of Newfane aboard his Stalker, a 34-foot Chris Craft.
It was Zane’s first fishing trip on Lake Ontario. The stage was set.
As they headed out of Olcott that morning, Driscoll had a tip from a fellow charter captain that he should start a couple miles west of Wilson and troll northwest. Driscoll did that and set down in 60 feet, pointing his boat northwest. His mate, Craig Heitzenrater of Barker, started to put rods out with flasher setups rigged with their custom herring fillets, soaked in Pro Cure herring oil. It wasn’t very long before the port-side diver Torpedo wire, set at 180 feet, started screaming out line. Zane was the first person on the rod.
“He fought the fish perfectly,” Driscoll said during the awards ceremony at Captain Jack’s Goodtime Tavern in Sodus Bay on Labor Day. “He never yanked the rod or horsed the fish to the boat. When we finally netted the fish, the hook popped right out 25 minutes later.”
They knew it was a big fish and decided to head to the Boat Doctors in Olcott to hit the weigh station at the 9 a.m. scale opening. After all, it was Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors who had given Driscoll a lucky penny before the day began.
The younger Smith still seemed to be in shock at his winning catch.
“I’ll probably just buy another dirt bike,” he said when asked about his plans for the money.
Dad was hoping for a boat.
Smith’s victory meant two of the three grand-prize winners in this year’s LOC derbies were teenagers, a first.
Another Pennsylvania angler, Theresa Hoodley of Pottstown, just missed the grand prize with a 32-pound, 2-ounce king salmon she caught Aug. 23 while fishing out of Olcott with her brother, Al Bodolus of Athens, Pa. However, Hoodley won $5,000 for first place in the Salmon Division, plus an additional check of $500 for big fish of the day.
Larry Wills of Lewiston, Niagara County, took second place in the Salmon Division with a 31-pound, 11-ounce king he caught Sept. 4. It was a personal best salmon for Wills.
Blake White, 13, of Lancaster, Erie County, was the youth winner in the Salmon Division with a 30-pound, 9-ounce salmon. He was fishing with his dad, Chris, out of Olcott Sept. 4, trolling in 170-180 feet of water when the salmon hit. The fish was fourth overall in the Salmon Division.
In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, a planned day of fun on the water fishing out of Olcott culminated with an exciting turn of events. Karen Mang of East Concord, Erie County, was fishing with some friends; when they found out there was a derby going on, they entered.
It was Mang’s first derby and first time on Lake Ontario. Her fate was sealed.
They set out rods, and one of them was using a Church Stern Planer in the prop wash of the boat. The lure was 45 feet down over 150 feet of water, using a Moonshine spoon.
“It was very exciting to reel in this fish,” Mang said. “It came out of the water three times, and it took me 20 minutes to bring it in.”
It was the only fish she caught for the day, but it was good for $3,000 when her first-place check and big fish of the day, with a one-day carryover, were combined.
Mike Leising of East Amherst, Erie County, was second in the Rainbow/Steelhead Division with a personal-best 15-pound, 5-ounce catch.
In the Brown Trout Division, Gary Cregan of Rochester and Dave Maliszewsky of West Henrietta were fishing the derby together as they always do, alternating every two days with each other’s boat. This time it was Cregan’s Giganticus, a 17-foot Lund, and they were trolling in 130 feet of water between Point Breeze and Bald Eagle with a 600-foot copper line rigged with a Carbon 14 Moonshine spoon.
“We were fishing for kings,” Cregan said. “When the rod went off, we thought we had a small salmon, but it kept burrowing down deep. We didn’t realize it was as big as it was.”
It’s not the first time that they have been in the winner’s circle. They combined for the first-place brown trout in 2015, but that time it was out of Dave’s boat.
Doug Harradine of Rush was runner-up in the Brown Trout Division with a 15-pound, 12-ounce fish caught out of Rochester. The only brown trout Harradine has caught — ever — was reeled in from 80 feet of water on a diver, using a green spoon.
It was his first time fishing on Lake Ontario.
The youth winner in the Brown Trout Division was Bobby Mallory, 11, of Baldwinsville, with a 13-pound, 7-ounce fish he caught between Hughes Marina and Sodus Bay fishing with his mom and dad, Bob and Elaine, and their dog, Fitz, out of the family’s 33-foot Tiara “Persistence.” It was the same general area that he won the youth prize in the summer derby for the same division. This time it was a green-and-yellow Evil Eye spoon 65 feet down over 80 feet of water.
