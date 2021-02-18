Cody

On July 1, 2020, my beautiful, blue-eyed Cody crossed over the Rainbow Bridge. For 13 1/2 years, he was by my side as my best friend and guardian. I am so blessed to have been the one he chose to care for and share his life with. He was my life and I hope he knows how much I loved him and how much he has been missed.

