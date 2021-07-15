Dora was born in 2002. Two years later dora came to live with us. We had 17 good years with her. She was smart as a whip, brindal in coloring. The only white on her was her front paws, everyone thought we had boots on her. She was happy when she got to go for her walks, with Daddy at the park. Dora was our baby girl, a daughter I never had. She loved the little children who often called her 'Dora the Explorer' Don and I cherished every moment we had with her. She will be sadly missed. We babied her till the end and we'd do again. She was 19 years old, and lived a great life. Thank you Roy for the blessing. Till we meet again Sweet Dora, Mommy and Daddy will always love you.
Don & Debbie Derleth