Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.