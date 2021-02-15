Hamilton, or Hammy as was affectionately know by all, took his last lap around the block this past week. Leaving behind his partner, Bailey, who will miss him dearly and who will be left alone to stand watch over front yard intruders like squirrels, crows, and that annoying schnauzer from up the street. Hamilton loved walks with the family, long afternoon naps in the sun and any morsel of food that hit the floor.
