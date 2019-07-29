GENEVA — The Red Wings have been playing inconsistent baseball as of late. As a result, their promising postseason outlook is dwindling. Luckily for the Geneva, they were able to get back in the mix of things as they downed division leading Utica by a score of 9-4 Sunday evening at McDonough Park.
The home team fell behind in the top of the second, as Gabe Sherman cracked an RBI double that scored Avery Cook. The Red Wings responded in the bottom of the inning as Seth Hojnacki hit an RBI single that scored Matteo Avallone. Harrison Treble would tack on another run thanks to a Thursal White sac-fly.
Geneva piled on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth, while White scored off a Noah Fisher sac-fly. Brandon Cooper would send Brennan Chisholm in with an RBI double. Cooper would score shortly after off an Avallone RBI single.
Chisholm’s stellar night at the plate carried over into the bottom of the sixth as he brought home White with an RBI single. Much like Chisholm, Fisher also had a good night inside the batter’s box. The infielder put down an RBI double that scored Chisholm. Nick LaBrasca would make it an 8-1 affair, with an RBI single that scored Fisher.
The combination of Chisholm and White put the dagger in the Blue Sox in the bottom seventh as Chisholm struck another RBI single, scoring White for the second time in the contest.
Pitcher Myles Stearns was an integral part of the win while on the mound. The righty pitched five complete innings, striking out five of the 25 batters he faced. Stearns surrendered four hits and a run in the win.
Geneva will look to build playoff momentum as they return to action tomorrow night when they travel to division rival Newark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
In other local PGCBL action on Sunday night:
Newark 7, Adirondack 1
NEWARK — The Pilots (16-30) earned their second straight win as they downed the Trail Blazers on Sunday night at Colburn Park.
Adirondack took the initial lead in the top of the second as Alec Burns hit an RBI single that scored Connor Hamilton. Newark would answer back in the bottom slate of the inning while James Wrabel scored off a Bryan Rivera RBI single.
The Pilots continued to dominate the plate for the remainder of the game. Tate Ballestero hammered a 2 RBI double that scored Bayley Jamanis and Allen Murphy, expanding their lead to 3-1.
Rivera came through again in the batter’s box during the bottom of the sixth, hiting a 2 RBI double that scored Murphy and Shaun Hillis. Murphy would put the icing on the cake in the bottom of the seventh, crushing a 2-run homer that scored Jamanis.
Recent Lyons High School graduate, Kyle Evans, pitched a stellar game. The Hilbert College commit pitched nine complete innings striking out three of the 33 batters he faced. Evans gave up four hits and a run in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.