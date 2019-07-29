Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.