Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.