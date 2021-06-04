GENEVA — The wait for the return for some local summer league baseball will last at least one more day.
Thursday’s PGCBL season opener pitting the Newark Pilots against the Geneva Reds Wings was wiped out by rain.
Geneva will give it another try at McDonough Park today, hosting Niagara at 7:05 p.m.
Newark will now start its 2021 season at home tonight with a game against Jamestown. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.
Newark and Geneva will still have 12 meetings during the 2021 season with their next game against one another this coming Monday at Colburn Park in Newark at 7:05 p.m.