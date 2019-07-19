LITTLE FALLS — It is not the way the Newark Pilots envisioned their first game back from the PGCBL All-Star game. The team suffered a tough 5-4 loss and headed home empty handed and fall further out of playoff contention
Newark’s loss stings a little extra because once again, they let a lead slip away as the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs (24-11) stormed back in the eighth inning to win the game 5-4.
Newark (13-23) grabbed the early lead in the third inning when Allen Murphy hit his third triple of the season to score Kameron Reynolds. The Pilots were able to hold that 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth inning when the DiamondDawgs’ Jake Barbiere scored off a Nick Cimillo double.
The two teams exchanged runs in the fifth inning with Logan Stirr’s RBI single and Dylan Klock scoring off an error by Newark catcher Tate Ballestro.
The score remained 2-2 until Newark rang up two runs in the to take the lead.
Stirr drove in his second and third runs batted in with a two-run single that scored James Wrabel and Reynolds.
The Pilots did not hold the lead for long as the DiamondDawgs answered with three runs to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Matt Tobin scored on a sacrifice fly and after an error by Newark right fielder Jordan Fiedor, the DiamondDawgs scored two more runs to take the lead.
Mohawk Valley sent in Jacob Josey to get the final three outs to send Newark home with another gut-wrenching loss.
In other local PGCBL action Thursday night:
Adirondack 10, Geneva 5
BOONVILLE — The Red Wings (20-13) were outmatched from the beginning and ended up losing to the Adirondack Trail Blazers (14-21).
Geneva found themselves in a big hole early as they gave up five runs in the first two innings.
Chris Rotondo hit an RBI double that was followed by Cole Simpson scoring off one of Geneva’s two errors on the night. Rotondo then made in home off a fielder’s choice.
The Red Wings would cut the three-run deficit by a third with a run off an RBI double by Kross Grundy that allowed Alex Gow to score.
The next two half innings the two teams would trade two runs.
In the bottom of the second, Zach Doss and Randy Flores crossed the plate for Adirondack to put the lead at 5-1 for the Trail Blazers.
Geneva answered with two runs to match in the top of the third to keep them within close distance of Adirondack.
Gow scored Noah Fisher with an RBI single and Daniel Sperling hit a sacrifice fly to score Brandon Cooper to cut the deficit to two runs. After the three innings, Geneva trailed 5-3.
The Red Wings would make things interesting in the top of the fifth inning with a solo home run by Nick LaBrasca to cut the lead to one run.
That would be the closest they would get as the Trail Blazers added five more runs throughout the next three innings.
Adirondack would match their run with one of their own in the bottom of the fifth from a sac-fly. RBI singles and a wild pitch in the sixth and seventh innings would double Adirondack’s run total and put Geneva in an even bigger hole.
The Red Wings would add one more run in the eighth but it was not nearly enough to mount a comeback.
If Geneva had been more efficient with runners on base, they could have won the game. Adirondack scored 10 runs off of 10 hits while Geneva scored five off 12 hits.
The Red Wings and Pilots will renew their rivalry tonight at McDonough park for the 10th time this season. Geneva is leading the matchup with a 6-3 record against Newark this season thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.