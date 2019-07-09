NEWARK — Following a doubleheader split on Sunday, the Newark Pilots (10-18) were able to win their second game in a row vs. the Elmira Pioneers (11-17).
Newark jumped out and grabbed the lead in the second inning off a sacrifice fly by Jordan Fiedor that allowed Dylan Duplechain to score one of his three runs of the game.
Elmira then answered immediately by sending home three runs in the very next inning. Brody Moore would hit an RBI single and Trae Harmon with hit a two-run double to put Elmira up 3-1.
Newark was able to answer in the bottom of the fourth with two runs to tie the game at three-all. Fiedor would contribute with a single. An error by Elmira center fielder Andrew Sextion would allow Shaun Hillis to score.
After a quick Elmira run in the top of the sixth, the Pilots looked like they took control of the ball game in the bottom of the sixth inning with four runs to take a 7-4 lead.
Duplechain continued to contribute on offense as he hit an RBI single that scored James Wrabel. David Bermude would score on a wild pitch and Logan Stirr would drive in two runs with an RBI single. Stirr would end up with three runs batted in.
As many games have shown this season, Newark was unable to maintain the lead and Elmira scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take an 8-7 lead.
Whenever the Pilots give up a lead, they have always battled back to either retake it or come close. They would answer right back scoring two runs and winning the game.
Stirr once again came through with an RBI single that scored Duplechain’s third runs of the game to tie the game at 8-8. Fiedor would then hit his second RBI single of the day to allow the Pilots to regain the lead at 9-8.
Ryan Mueller then subbed in on the mound and slammed the door with a 1-2-3 inning to earn Newark their second straight victory.
In Sunday night’s PGCBL action:
Adirondack 15, Geneva 8
BOONVILLE — Geneva suffered one of their worst losses of the season in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday evening against Adirondack.
Things did not get any better in the second game.
After losing by 15 runs in the first game, the Red Wings (17-9) allowed 15 more runs in the second game, losing 15-8 to the Trail Blazers (11-16).
In the second inning, the Trail Blazers loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a double. Third baseman Vincent Cimini then swatted a grand slam for his first home run of the year to put four runs on the board with one swing of the bat.
That clearly rattled Red Wings starting pitcher Jacob Land, who hit the next batter and then allowed an RBI double to make it a five-run inning for Adirondack.
Despite the rough inning, Land was left in the game and would give up four more runs before being replaced.
After a leadoff walk, Trail Blazers second baseman Daniel Irisarri hit his first home run of the year to score two more runs.
Two batters later, Land gave up his third home run of the game and second to Cimini, who had two home runs in the game and six RBIs.
After Land was replaced with Matteo Avallone, Jarrett hall and Own Richter crossed the plate of an RBI double by Kevin Ferrer.
Every single Adirondack batter reached base at least twice in the seven-inning game.
By the time the third inning had concluded, Geneva was in a 11-0 hole.
The Red Wings did get on the board in the next inning with a solo home run from Brandon Cooper, his fifth of the season.
Cooper and Trevor Rogers have been the Red Wings’ best players on offense. If one is second in a category, the other is first.
Cooper is hitting a .373 batting average, the best on the team for batters with over five at-bats. He and Rogers are tied with five home runs each, and Rogers leads the team with 26 RBIs, while Cooper has 17. Cooper has the most triples with Rogers having the most hits with 29.
Rogers is third in the entire league for runs batted in and Cooper is sixth in batting average. Both are tied for third in home runs.
Despite Cooper and Rogers’ dominance, they were unable to drag their team out from the 11-0 hole.
The Red Wings managed to score four runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut the deficit to six, but the Trail Blazers answered with four runs of the own in the bottom half of the same inning.
Geneva would score three more runs in the top of the seventh inning with their backs against the wall thanks to a two-run single by Daniel Sperling.
Alas, it was far too little far too late for the Red Wings — who will look to regroup and bounce back against Newark at home on Tuesday evening.
