GENEVA — Newark and Geneva entered Tuesday night’s game each with streaks of two. While Newark (10-19) has won their last two games, Geneva (18-9) struggled in a doubleheader against Adirondack for two losses in a row.
Geneva ended up back in the win column after a crazy 17-10 victory over Newark.
Like so many games this season, Newark hopped out to an early lead. Tate Ballestro drove in his second run of the year with a sacrifice fly that allowed Jordan Fiedor to trot home.
In the next inning, the Red Wings would respond with three runs.
Brandon Cooper continued to shine for Geneva with a walk and stolen base to put himself in scoring position. Trevor Rogers then walked to put runners on first and second.
Cooper would not be finished stealing as he stole third and then was driven home by a sacrifice fly from Harrison Treble to level the score at 1-1.
Alex Gow then singled to drive in Rogers and the Red Wings took the lead. Following a single by Daniel Sperling, Tyler Holmes scorched a double that allowed Gow to score and give the Red Wings a two-run cushion.
The Red Wings would not surrender the lead again.
The two teams exchanged runs in the fifth inning with Newark’s Over Torres driving in Kameron Reynolds with a sacrifice fly for his 26th RBI of the season. Gow would then hit his second RBI of the game to drive in Harrison Treble.
The next two and a half innings was nothing short of an offensive nuclear explosion.
From the top of the sixth to the top of the eighth, the Pilots and Red Wings combined for 20 runs.
Tate Ballestro continued to contribute by scoring off a Bayley Jamanis double. Jamanis would then score off a Kameron Reynolds single to make it a 5-4 game in favor of Geneva.
The Red Wings then exploded for seven runs that featured Brandon Cooper hitting a two-run single then scoring off a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. Daniel Sperling then drove in two runs with a one-out single.
Mike Magnanti then hit his first two RBIs of the season with a two-out triple that allowed Gow and Sperling to score, making it 12-5 Red Wings.
The Pilots then tried to claw their way back into the game with a four-run top of the seventh.
Over Torres scored one of his two runs off a Jordan Fiedor single. Fiedor would finish going five-for-five at the plate with two RBIs. He and Logan Stirr then scored off one of the three errors committed by Geneva throughout the game.
Tate Ballestro would then make it a 12-8 ball game off a wild pitch by Jordan Brown.
The Red Wings continued their offensive explosion with five more runs to answer the Pilots’ four. A single, double and triple later, Sperling, Gow, Treble Rogers and Noah Fisher all crossed the plate for the Red Wings.
All but one batter crossed the plate for Geneva over the course of the game and every single Pilots player reached base at least twice.
By the time all was said and done, Geneva’s Daniel Sperling ended with four runs batted in, Mike Magnanti ended with three, Alex Gow had three and three other Red Wings’ batters drove in runs.
A total of 31 hits and 27 runs were part of the offensive show both teams put on.
Luckily for the two squads, they will both get a day off before playing on Thursday evening.
