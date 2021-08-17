I remember when The Waste Not Shop in Geneva opened two years ago. I often stop at some of the smaller businesses to take a feature shot for the newspaper since many are working with shoestring budgets and can’t always afford regular paid advertisements. I took a photo of owner Marilla Gonzalez filling one of her bulk food item containers.
I had serious doubts, at the time, that this type of venture could succeed in Geneva. I was wrong ... very wrong.
Not only is The Waste Not Shop doing well, but it has done so while overcoming three major obstacles.
First, six months after opening in 2019, the coronavirus pandemic essentially handcuffed small businesses in New York state forcing them to temporarily shut their doors to the public.
Second, a massive construction project has been underway on Exchange Street in downtown Geneva that has torn up the sidewalk and streets outside her door. It has wreaked havoc in several ways for the businesses on that block. The noise and disruption are constants. Marilla has not been given any timeline as to when it will be completed.
While I was interviewing her in the shop last week, the vibrations were so strong they knocked an item over in her window display. One can only imagine the damage that could happen to some of the street’s building foundations and walls.
The work has had a negative impact as some of her older customers are used to parking closer and not worrying about potential dangerous walking conditions. With that said, I will say that during our interview there was a constant steam of customers. Obviously very loyal ones.
The third and other current obstacle is a biggie.
A woman who owns a similar type business on the “Left Coast” has contacted Marilla and wants her to immediately stop using the name “The Waste Not Shop.” Because of the legal wrangling going on, Marilla does not wish to say what this woman’s shop’s name is, but I can tell you it is not the same as Marilla’s. Not even close enough to be confusing.
Though Marilla opened her shop first, the other woman was first to pay/register for a trademark. Even though the names are barely similar, trademark laws have a wide latitude, and for Marilla, it is not worth the considerable expense to fight what may end up having only a 50-50 chance of prevailing.
What may be surprising to many is that the community of businesses and owners in her industry are usually friendly competitors and will do everything to assist and support one another. Many seem to be kind, peace loving, environmentally friendly people. They are usually part of the same unofficial good vibe, goodwill mission. So this legal action against her has come as a shock.
Marilla, 27, is particularly kind. For example, when she was 18 her older brother needed a kidney transplant. Without hesitation — and just barely being of legal age to donate — she did so.
She has four siblings, two of whom she sings with as part of the popular Lipker Sisters.
Marilla was home-schooled and grew up a part of an environmentally conscious family that composted in the early 1990s, hiked and loved the great outdoors and nature.
Her cousin owned Mother Earth’s health food store (coincidentally where Waste Not is now), and Marilla worked there for quite a few years. After Mother Earth closed, Marilla felt there still was a need but also thought she could take it one step beyond. That involved eliminating, when possible, single-use packaging, the kind of stuff that is needlessly helping fill up landfills. The aim for her store was not only to help save the planet but help save people money as well. Her mission is to approach the environment with an accessible mindset and not a zero-waste mindset. Just switching from plastic dental floss is a step in the right direction.
The Waste Not Shop’s name will change, but that is it. Of course, that is costly. Rebranding means changing merchandise, apparel, bags, stickers, paperwork, legal paperwork, boxes and more.
To assist Marilla with the costs, a GoFundMe link has been established at: gf.me/u/z73c5b
Website: thewastenotshop.com
Facebook and Instagram handle: TheWasteNotShop
As she continues with this unexpected challenge she will keep everyone posted with updates regarding the shop’s future name and more. Marilla is sincerely grateful for every purchase, donation, share, prayer, and good vibe. The business was built on positivity and the idea that small acts make a difference and that’s what the shop will continue to do for as long as it is in Geneva.
Actually while writing this column, Geneva’s pride began to surface. As word about The Waste Not Shop dilemma is starting to spread, Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante is donating $2,000 and Bella’s owner Dick Austin has decided to personally match it. So that is $4,000 total. Austin and Bella’s are actively involved year round in charitable donations to the community when in need.