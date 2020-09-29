Four generations of the Wager family totaling 98 years. That is the current history regarding Apple Barrel Orchards in Jerusalem, not far from the Penn Yan village limits.
While the barn may read 1896, it was on May 9, 1922 that Forrest and Olive Wager purchased the farm that sits atop Sand Hill Road. They started out raising chickens, cows and growing fruits — including apples.
It wasn’t until 1961 that their son Charles and his wife Barbara bought the farm and continued growing grapes, cherries, peaches, black raspberries and, of course, apples.
In 1991, the next generation, Bernard Wager and his wife Roxanne, bought the farm from his parents with a focus on growing apples and the other fruits for the juice and wine markets. That led to the couple purchasing the Apple Barrel business from Bernie’s uncle, Robert Wager, in 1994. It was relocated from Wager Hill Road to Sand Hill Road in 2005.
Now, in 2020, Allison and Michael Hiller are the next generation and have bought the farm from her parents (Bernard and Roxanne).
I was there on a Saturday morning two weeks ago. The place was bustling with apple pickers of all ages from many places. The gentleman picking in the accompanying photo (Wayne Kennedy) visited with his wife from Painted Post. Seems like there likely were many apple-picking options between there and here, but the reputation of this farm travels far.
The day I was there the Cortland apples were at their peak for picking, with McIntosh and Gala already done. This coming weekend expect Red and Golden Delicious to be ripe for picking. The following week look for Northern Spy. Those are just a few of the varietals growing on site. The farm also grows grapes; the Concord picking is just ending.
The Wager Cider Mill, which has its own 57-year legacy, is not affiliated with the Apple Barrel business other than the owners being cousins.
Allison, 34, earned a degree from Penn State University and did the work thing outside of the family business for a while. But her love for the farm and Finger Lakes brought her back to beautiful Penn Yan.
She met her husband a couple of years ago. New to farming, he is familiar with rural life, having gone to college in Alaska and gaining a degree in outdoor studies.
Do not think things slow down much once winter arrives. The work just shifts in another direction. Maintenance of the orchard, including trimming of the trees and vines, gets started to prep for the next year’s harvest. Also, the farm store there remains open from September through February. During this time the business has a mini-farm store on wheels that is driven to locales in the Southern Tier on Saturdays.
Allison says she thinks the accompanying inset photo was taken by her grandfather (second generation) since he had a pilot’s license and did take aerial shots of the place.
When I visited the Apple Barrel I brought with me my trusty photo assistant, Grover, my labradoodle. Good thing I asked before letting him roam the place with me. In order to follow GAP — or Good Agricultural Practice — for wholesale selling standards, dogs (and more importantly their poop) are not allowed to join apple pickers.
Allison has a sister. The two often talked about taking over the family farm over the years. Ultimately, Allison took on the challenge with her husband while her sister now works in the wine/grape industry.
Allison says she is very happy to be able to keep the family tradition going.
“It’s important to us,” she noted.