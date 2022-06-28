I’ve been photographing a number of the concerts at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center — better known as CMAC — for the Finger Lakes Times this summer season. It really doesn’t matter to me whether it’s a solo performer or a group, and in general, there is not much I totally disdain.
James Taylor will play tonight, and I expect to be there; it’s probably the fourth time I have photographed a show of his.
The general procedure for photogs is dictated by the performers. Some allow us to shoot right at the front edge of the stage, while others prefer we remain far back by the soundboard area. Others don’t allow any press coverage at all.
No flash is ever permitted, and usually we are allowed to shoot just the first three songs; then, we must skedaddle.
I have quite the collection of images from over 30 years of concerts, most of them shot at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and CMAC.
The Finger Lakes Performing Arts Center was founded and opened in 1983 on the Finger Lakes Community College campus, spearheaded by Marvin Sands, founder of the Canandaigua Wine Co.
In 2006, $13.5 million in private funds brought a new and improved venue on the FLCC campus that features 5,000 covered seats, along with lawn seating for about 10,000 guests. The first concert at the updated state-of-the-art facility was RatDog — an offshoot of the Grateful Dead featuring Bob Weir. As with all Dead shows, the crowd was large and tie-dye influenced.
CMAC has evolved with the times. It has partnered with Planet Reimagined to promote new solutions to climate challenges, including commitments to making sure that concerts at CMAC do not add excess carbon emissions to the environment. For each ticket sold this 2022 season, CMAC will donate $1 to Planet Reimagined.
CMAC also works closely with locally based companies — Natural Upcycling, Janus Services, Inc., Empire Recycling, and Waste Harmonics — to sort and divert waste in real time at the venue.
Volunteers staff the wine and beer tents on the main concession plaza and donate their tips to local non-profits. Over the past five years, more than $50,000 has been donated to UR Medicine Thompson Health and the Canandaigua YMCA youth programs.
Being on campus at FLCC, the college has been able to use the venue as a teaching tool. Over the past 18 years, students studying communications there have been able to get valuable experience as videographers, directors and technical directors.
Brendan Curtis is one of those students. I met the 20-year-old at a recent concert; he was operating a video camera from the upper box seat area stage left. He and other students handle the images concert goers see on the large video screens displayed inside and for lawn patrons. Generally, there are three camera operators: One is by the soundboard in the center of the amphitheater, while the others are at the top from each side of the upper box seats. On occasion, a handheld camera will be used by the front of the stage area.
The director and technical director are in what is essentially a space the size of a closet near the side of the stage. There, the director calls all the shots as he and the technical director look at a bank of monitors of video feeds. The technical director follows the orders given as to what shot to use. Both these positions also are filled by FLCC students. Overseeing the whole thing on the night I visited the control room was Jeff Kidd, video engineer and technician at FLCC. He was a former cameraman at WROC and has studied broadcasting/communications at FLCC. He graduated in 2005.
The students get paid for their work and earn college credit. Curtis was able to move up the ladder to be a director for the first time for the recent opening act for The Black Crows: Howling’ Rain.
Because the college is basically a two-year school, the turnover of camera personnel is fairly constant.
Curtis is majoring in tourism/event management and felt the experience working at CMAC could lead to better networking and connections to industry professionals.
Some of the performers bring their own crews to do the work instead of using the students, including last week, when Maren Morris was in town.
With the saturation of music venues in the region — Darien Lake, Lincoln Hill Farms, Smith Opera House, and Point on the Bluff , to name just a few of many — it must be difficult for promoters to sign various acts. Hopefully, CMAC can continue to provide popular acts because there is an appetite in the area to see and hear such talent — and the residual effects, like the experience Brendan is having, are well worth it.