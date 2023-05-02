(Ed. note: The plan is for this to be the first in a series of pieces looking at many of the people behind the scenes at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack. After today, future profiles will be presented on the front page of the sports section.)
This year will mark the first time in over 25 years that I will not be photographing a Triple Crown horse racing event (Kentucky Derby, Preakness or Belmont Stakes). It is just one of those cases where I found some local things happening in the Finger Lakes region that I prefer to cover instead.
That in no way means I am abandoning the “Sport of Kings.” I expect to be shooting at Saratoga Race Course quite a bit this summer and, hopefully, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.
And, thankfully, I have Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack in nearby Farmington to fill that horse racing void. I’m not talking betting, but rather just being connected to the game — which, for me, is through photojournalism. I only actually gamble a few times a year, placing a bet or two on the Kentucky Derby, Travers Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic.
As someone exposed to the racing world at an early age by my grandfather, who was a regular at New York and South Florida tracks, it is something I hope to always be a part of. I was fortunate to have seen the great Ruffian in person at Monmouth Park in New Jersey and Spectacular Bid in Florida.
It is a one-of-a-kind industry that requires the efforts of so many to function. From grooms, jockeys, trainers, owners, race management and even the media, all working equally, side by side, to be a part of something they love. Horses may not race a lot of days, but their care is 24/7. For some the pay can be meager, but at the same time, when one of your horses wins, that thrill can last a lifetime. It comes to so many simply having a love for the sport.
On April 24, the 62nd season of thoroughbred racing at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack began. It is a 90-day meet, with post time at 1:15 p.m. It offers live thoroughbred action each Monday and Tuesday for the first three weeks of the season. Wednesday will be added as a race day on May 17.
The 2023 meet will feature 14 stakes, headlined by the $150,000 New York Derby for New York-bred 3-year-olds on July 24. The richest stakes of the year is the $200,000 (estimated) New York Breeders’ Futurity for New York-bred 2-year-olds on Oct. 16.
I welcomed the recent opportunity to speak to Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack’s Director of Racing Todd Haight. We have quite a bit in common. We are in our 60s, and Todd too developed a love for horse racing at a young age.
He remembers first coming to the track at Finger Lakes around 1968 with his parents and many times after by himself. One of the things about Finger Lakes is children are welcome at the track (but not allowed to bet), while that was not the case at many harness tracks.
When asked about a favorite local horse, he fondly recalls one named Mountain Man. It should be noted that this particular horse was inducted into the track’s Hall of Fame in 1997. But it was a race in 1970 that Todd has never forgotten. As a 5-year-old running in the 1970 Rochester Handicap, he gamely defeated two well known to the thoroughbred world and highly regarded out-of-town shippers Irish Dude and Terrible Tiger. Mountain Man, under the guidance of jockey Warren Vedilago, displayed the heart of a champion; clearly, his Gallant Man pedigree (the 1957 Belmont Stakes winner) kicked in to hold off two, what appeared to be on paper, superior rivals. All while setting a track record at Finger Lakes for 1 1/8 miles in 1:52 3/5. The horse raced until the age of 11 and won 30 times in 80 starts, an amazing 38% win rate.
Todd, who has lived in Rochester his whole life, starting out in the 1980s at Batavia Downs, a standardbred (harness) race track. In 2002, he became a full-time employee there and served in many capacities as a television analyst, marketing coordinator, assistant general manager and, finally, general manager in 2011.
He retired from Batavia last year; the next day he was hired as director of racing at Finger Lakes. His new job details overseeing much of the racing side of things, including racing office, valets, outriders, starting-gate personnel working with the TV simulcast staff, and more. Why did he “unretire?” Because he loves the sport and thinks he can make a positive difference at the Farmington venue.
As far as this year, he has been told by some patrons that the racing cards that were slated for the opening two days were some of the best offered in many years. For those wondering about racing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, it is a good thing. The reason is many other tracks are closed that day, so more attention is given to Finger Lakes through simulcasting. The result is more money bet which means fairer odds. What many might not realize is the odds are strictly determined by how much money is bet on each horse. The “worst” horse in a race could be the betting favorite (lowest odds) if someone chose to bet a ton of money on it. But, when so many people are offered the chance to bet, there’s less chance an uneducated bet could drastically effect the odds.
I personally know horse racing fans that come from way outside the area to visit this track and always find it a low-key, enjoyable experience.
With the world’s most famous race, the Kentucky Derby, happening this Saturday, naturally I wanted to get Todd’s opinion on it. Todd looks at Forte as a deserving favorite in this year’s “Run for the Roses.” He has been incredible, with not much you can fault, as last year’s 2-year-old champion. Though he wasn’t that impressive with his Florida Derby win, he realizes Forte had a far outside post position that might have been a factor.
Ultimately, Todd picks another horse to win the race. Angel Of Empire, according to Todd, had a very impressive win in this year’s Arkansas Derby. He has tactical speed, and a top jockey (Flavian Prat) and trainer (Brad Cox). Angel Of Empire has won four of six starts, the last two at stamina-building 1 1/8-mile distances. In each race, he has gotten progressively faster and better.
I agree that Angel Of Empire is a top contender, but I have jumped off that horse and will be betting on Mage. In his last race he finished a very game second to Forte in only his third career start. Finding himself in last early, being slow out of the gate, Mage came charging on the outside and swept by Forte and all others only to get caught late before the finish line. He should benefit a lot from that race. He is expected to be a long shot.
Todd wants to inform folks that the Kentucky Derby will be broadcast at Finger Lakes, with many betting options available. Admission is free, as well as Kentucky Derby programs that day. For the savvy bettor, it should be known that at OTB a 6% surcharge is taken from any winnings. That is not the case at Finger Lakes; there is no surcharge.
The accompanying photo was taken after the feature race on Opening Day, when the jockeys meet with horses’ connections to talk about the horse and race, etc.