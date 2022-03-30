New York state has a large population that is growing old. Along with that, the trend has been for people to opt for “aging in place” — in other words, not in a nursing home, but rather in the comfort of their own residence. To do that, however, requires people willing and able to be home health aides.
Demand is expected to grow for those positions, yet the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State is forecasting a shortage of more than 83,000 home health workers in the next three years in New York alone. It is extremely difficult to find this sort of help, forcing many disabled and older folks into nursing homes or remaining too long in hospitals.
The key reason for the shortage is simple: low wages. Says the CDPAA: “To get good people, we’ve got to pay them better.”
Many readers may not put too much thought into this situation now, but it could become a dire personal issue in the future.
An advocacy group called NY Caring Majority, and many others, are pushing for passage of the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, which would pay home healthcare workers 150% of their region’s prevailing minimum wage. For example, a worker in the Finger Lakes making $22,000 a year — funded by Medicaid — would get a raise to $35,000. Health benefits would be provided too.
The home health aide shortage creates a ripple effect. It can result in friends and family serving as unpaid caregivers for loved ones. That may require 30 hours of care each week, often with a lack of training.
State guidelines and federal regulations mandate that home health aides who work 24 hours at a client’s home get eight hours for sleep and three hours for meals; that time is unpaid. The reality, though, is that patients actually need constant attention, leaving the aides little time to sleep or take breaks — resulting in considerable underpayment.
Said state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, about the issue: “I am proud to be a strong advocate for individuals with physical limitations, their families and caregivers. Since taking office as state Senator, I have fought for measures and funding that support people with disabilities.”
I spoke to Helming by phone Monday, while she was in Albany. She is there this week as voting on the state budget is underway; it’s due April 1.
Gov. Kathy Hochul will have the final signature on a budget which, from what Helming understands, includes the Fair Pay Act. But in what form? And what changes were made to it?
This issue resonates with our local senator. After college, she was employed as an advocate for the developmentally disabled. She has had close contact with several people suffering from muscular dystrophy, people who require the services of home healthcare workers in order to live in their own homes.
Recently, Helming introduced me to Michelle Fridley, 44, who grew up in Waterloo. In 2000, she was driving along Clyde-Marengo Road, near the Seneca-Wayne County border; after reaching the crest of a hill, she came across an Amish horse and buggy crossing the road. She swerved, went off the road and hit a pole set in concrete.
At that moment, the then-23-year-old’s life changed forever. Spinal-cord injuries made her a quadriplegic. To make matters worse, she was eight months’ pregnant.
While in the intensive care unit at Strong Memorial Hospital, doctors ruled against performing a C-section, fearing the baby’s lungs were not strong enough. And, they were worried about the danger it might create for Michelle.
Nine days after the accident and a month early, Michelle went into labor unexpectedly. Many consider her daughter, now 23 herself, a miracle baby. She was born by natural childbirth.
Mother and daughter defied the odds.
However, life was not easy for this single mom, especially with a newborn. Michelle’s mother, a nurse, assisted quite a bit, but Michelle said Seneca County did little to help and did not offer her any services. They recommended she move to Rochester.
Eight years later, she became aware that Ontario County offered options like the CDPAP Program, or Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program. The program provides services to chronically ill or physically disabled individuals who have a medical need for help with activities of daily living, known as ADLs, or skilled nursing services. At that point, she moved to Canandaigua and received the help she needed.
She has been an advocate for others in wheelchairs, proactive in helping them find home health aides by creating a directory to use as a resource. She attended and spoke at many rallies about disability rights. In 2010, she won the title of Ms. Wheelchair New York. The judges evaluated participants based on their accomplishments, self-perception, and public speaking skills.
Fast-forward to 2022. The home health aide industry is nearly non-existent now. As a person who once helped others find aides, Michelle now is unable to locate any for herself. She needs 24/7 care. That means several aides. Home health aides have not had a wage increase above minimum in over a decade.
So what has Michelle been doing within the past year or so? Her boyfriend has taken on the incredible task of caregiving because Michelle was left with no other options. To get paid, her boyfriend can’t live there, even though Michelle needs the round-the-clock care he provides. While he uses his place sparingly, he must have it to meet the requirements.
It has taken its toll on their relationship, leading to its demise. He is unable to get any sleep or do much outside of the house. He is in a band, often missing practices. He loves fishing, but Michelle’s needs make that simple joy difficult to do. It has become too much.
Her boyfriend, being the decent guy he is, agreed to hang in there until Michelle’s lease runs out April 30. She is grateful for that.
What may happen next? Michelle will be forced into a nursing home. Medicaid will pay nursing homes upwards of $1,000 per day. It is Medicaid money that could go toward home health aides instead — if their wages were increased.
What’s the downside of a nursing home for Michelle? An aide often is caring for a dozen people per shift. She is under a strict schedule of when to get up, eat, etc. In other words, her fairly independent life would disappear. Being able to leave the nursing home would be difficult, as she would be required to have another home lined up, with aides in place.
Michelle told me even the option of jail has crossed her mind. She would be cared for, get outside time, and regular showers. Of course, that would mean committing a crime, which is not high on her list of things to do.
Currently, her mom is retired and dealing with her own health issues. Michelle knows some disabled folks in California and Colorado that say those states have decent support systems.
On the brighter side, Michelle’s daughter is a college graduate pursuing advanced degrees out of the state. Michelle has tried her best to not be a burden for her daughter and allow her the thrive, which she has.
Michelle has goals other than living independently. She soon hopes to be driving a modified van. She wants to open an online bookstore.
The waiting can be the hardest part. After a long time fighting for the Fair Pay Act, Michelle and Sen. Helming are hoping it is this week that a big change will come for those with some of the most urgent needs.