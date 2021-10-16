(Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series; the second piece will run in Monday’s paper)
A lot has been reported recently, in our region and nationally, about the shortage of hospital nurses. The reasons vary.
The Covid-19 pandemic increased the stress and burnout level for some; nurses are retiring; an aging Baby Boomer population is putting a strain on the healthcare system; and, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, nursing schools turned away over 80,000 qualified applicants last year due to insufficient faculty, clinical sites and funding.
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan has not been immune to staffing shortages. However, according to nurses past and present, this facility could have bucked the trend if administrators at Finger Lakes Health, the Geneva-based health system that oversees Soldiers & Sailors, didn’t place so much importance on cost-saving rather than life-saving.
Unquestionably, that is a serious accusation, one that can be validated only through firsthand accounts. The nurses interviewed for this two-part series feel patients’ safety has been compromised to such a degree that they needed to come forward. Some left their jobs because they feared something catastrophic might happen on their watch.
Christi Silliman, a Penn Yan resident, worked for Finger Lakes Health for 20 years. Many of those were spent at Soldiers & Sailors. Her last position was as an Emergency Room nurse there.
There was a time when she routinely would go home and tell her husband how much she enjoyed her job. She thought she would never stop being a nurse — or retire. She loved that S&S was a hospital where the majority of her co-workers lived and worked in their community and that many patients were from the area, many of whom staffers knew or had befriended.
Christi says things changed in the last few years — and not for the good. She said Soldiers & Sailors has gone from a facility with a full staff of nurses and aides — with a waiting list to work there — to one with a staffing shortage.
Currently, there are only two units at S&S: Emergency Room and Acute Care. Gone are the Intensive Care Unit, Surgical Services, Respiratory Therapy, and Mental Health.
For the current units to be staffed as adequately as they once were, the nurses interviewed for this series said it would require:
• Acute Care: one doctor, two nurses, one aide, one clerical worker, one clinical leader.
• ER: one doctor, 2-3 nurses, one clerk/technician.
Instead, Christi said this is how it looks:
• Acute Care: one doctor or nurse practitioner (that person also is responsible for two nursing homes, The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors and neighboring Penn Yan Manor — Penn Yan Manor is not affiliated with Finger Lakes Health — and that person does not work at night), 1-2 nurses, 0-1 aides, no clerical workers, and one clinical leader (that person works only in an 11 a.m.-to-11 p.m. window).
• ER: one doctor, two nurses, 0-1 technician/clerk (the hospital pharmacy is open four hours a day, meaning nurses are responsible for mixing/preparing medication when the pharmacy is closed); in addition, a radiology tech is on call after 11 p.m.
Christi claims the changes are purely a numbers game. As a result, she says when things are perceived to be slow, nurses and aides can be told to go home and be on standby. If called back, one needs to return within 30 minutes.
While on standby, that person is reimbursed only $3 per hour. If unable to garner the usual 36-hour work week, that person can use paid time off (vacation) to make up the difference in their paycheck or accept the loss.
Christi says the lack of a consistent, dependable paycheck has contributed to some leaving their jobs.
Soldiers & Sailors currently employs local nurses, contract nurses, and nurses from outside the United States. One might think that longtime local nurses would be given preferential treatment when it comes to scheduling, but they say they aren’t. They say preference is given to the contract (travel) nurses, who earn twice to three times more per hour. Local nurses are the first to be put on standby.
While the administration has told Christi “we can’t plan for what-ifs” as the reason for putting staff on standby, she points out the ER is the definition of “what-if.” There is no way to predict who might walk in at what time or with what problem. When someone develops serious issues in either Acute Care or the ER, it sometimes requires pulling staffers from one unit to help the other — and caring for patients they know little about other than a brief summary.
Greta Ledgerwood is a former nurse who worked in Acute Care at Soldiers & Sailors for the last six years of her 14-year career. She quit her job this year and now lives in South Carolina. Her experience at S&S over the past three years caused her to consider getting out of the field, she says.
She says the continual staffing shortages brought on by administrative decisions created a stressful situation for her — and put patient care at risk. At times she was faced with singlehandedly taking care of up to 10 patients, some of whom might have had Covid-19. Not only did Covid-stricken patients need added attention, personal protective equipment protocols were mandated that added more time — leaving other patients in need of help waiting that much longer.
At times, Greta was the only nurse in her unit. She asked for a meeting with management about this but said nothing positive resulted from that discussion.
An additional problem: Acute Care has various “swing beds.” They are supposed to be for basic rehabilitation, for recovering patients that don’t need excessive care. But the hospital bosses, according to Christi and Greta, insist on placing others there who may have terminal diseases and require time-consuming care.
Kristin Wilson has spent nearly half her life involved in some form of the healthcare field. Raised in Alaska, she has worked in facilities in the lower 48 states.
She worked at Soldiers & Sailors for only one year. She departed because she became concerned about patient safety and employee mental health. Kristin said although she can compare her experience in Penn Yan with other hospitals, the short staffing and pulling employees from different floors were the last straws for her. She resigned in March.
She has moved on to travel nursing and currently is contracted to work at a hospital on a Navajo Reservation in Arizona.
Is it a coincidence Soldiers & Sailors’ exodus of nurses and aides happened after a new nurse administrator decided to rely on analytics, acuity levels, and grid numbers to determine care and staffing numbers?
It should be noted that many other hospitals are doing the same thing: putting cost savings ahead of care. It seems to be a model hospitals are following nationwide.
Christi and Greta agreed that any issues at Soldiers & Sailors that arise from short-staffing are blamed on the nurses.
Monday, Part II — Safety concerns, consequences and Finger Lakes Health’s reply.