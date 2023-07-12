After 58 years and several incarnations of band-member lineups, the Grateful Dead’s long strange trip will be coming to an end July 16 in San Francisco. That location is no coincidence, since the band was formed in the area and was an important part of the “Summer of Love” social phenomenon and tie-dyed generation that followed.
Now named Dead & Co., the band’s cult-like followers — they are, of course, known as “Deadheads” — created an experience that has passed through generations of music lovers. It’s a musical and cultural occurrence that is likely to never be repeated. People from all walks of life have been drawn to the improvisational nature of the music that fused elements of blues, rock, folk, gospel, country, bluegrass, and psychedelia. In addition, many found a communal culture that was peaceful, friendly, and offered an escape from mainstream individualism, materialism, and competition.
Even with minimal commercial record/radio success, the group has been selling out every show for five-plus decades.
I’ve often referenced and written about my affection for the band in previous columns. They have had an oddly big influence on my life and the lives of other like-minded folks, at least as much as music can play that kind of role.
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs was a popular stop on most of the Dead’s summer tours. This final year they played on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18. As expected, both shows were sold out. Kim and I had seats for the Sunday performance.
As someone who lived in the “Spa City” for 25 years, I had the good fortune to attend many of their concerts at SPAC, along with other tours that played indoor arenas, such as the one in Albany.
When my daughter, Chelsey, was a youngster, I brought her along to a few Dead shows. She is now 40 and still lives in Saratoga Springs. So, for this final Dead show at SPAC, I brought along my 8-year-old granddaughter, Cora, instead, to experience the atmosphere of Shakedown Street and be a part of music history.
“Shakedown Street” is a festival-like, open air marketplace area in a venue’s parking lot that is set up for vendors to sell products of all kinds. Anything from food, beverages, jewelry, T-shirts, clothing, drugs, artwork — even the occasional spare ticket. It allows the vendor (and likely Deadhead) to generate enough money to head to the next stop on the tour.
Because it is free and open to the public, not only do concert goers go to hang out, but many unable to secure a ticket come too as a way to be a part of the happening.
Shakedown Street is named after a Grateful Dead album and song of the same name. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.
Cora’s mom had one instruction for me: no drugs. Since we didn’t have a concert ticket for Cora, it was an easy request. We met Chelsey to pick up Cora before we headed into the amphitheater. I’ve made no secret that I am long past my recreational drug-using days, but I do admit that I usually will indulge at a Dead concert. The music was created and often performed through the band’s drug inspirations, and for many it is greater appreciated while stoned.
But this time drug-free, the three of us cruised through Shakedown Street before the concert and were amazed at the visual landscape and the amazing, people-watching spectacle.
We bumped into a guy in the middle of a path sitting at a table with the old-fashioned kind of typewriter (accompanying photo, Cora is at left). A sign read, “Pick a topic get a poem.” I handed Marshall James Kavanaugh of Philadelphia 10 bucks. Given that it was June 18 — Father’s Day — I offered up the topic, “The love for a granddaughter.” Without hesitation, and without asking me for any background information, he began pecking away at the typewriter keys.
Five minutes later he handed my a card with the following written on it:
the roots go deep
shivers of rain to spill beneath
nurturing such sweet magnolias into blossom
watching sun awesome sparkle of color
line her atmosphere
some could say a doting grandfather
is like a gardener that knows his seasons
there are many different ways
a dream becomes reality
and sometimes from a nursery rhyme
and other moments during the spring
when that smile blossoms.