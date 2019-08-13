The bag ladies of Lyons? In this case, it’s not the type one might typically associate with such a headline.
These are five thoughtful women who I met last week at the beautiful and historic home of Sharon Lubitow. They are part of a kaffeeklatsch that meets regularly at Mi Cafe on Canal Street in Lyons. I will readily admit that I had to look up the spelling of the word kaffeeklatsch that they wrote in an email to me — indeed, they spelled it correctly.
It was at one of their weekly gatherings that the idea was hatched to do something special in honor of the village’s farmers market, one that is celebrating its 45th year this summer. They decided to make reusable bags and give them away.
They were handed out at last Saturday’s market. About 78 were distributed with about a dozen still left for grabs.
The women purchased untreated painters canvas in bulk and cut it down to the appropriate size. The costs of this project came out of the pockets of these gals and also through donations.
After sewing and the printing of an image honoring the 45 years, the group got together to apply the drawstrings to the bags. I met up with them at this stage.
Pictured left to right: Leslie Shaw, Anne Salerno, Anne Wick, Sharon Lubitow and Elaine Sinniger — all from Lyons.
When it first came into existence, the market vendors stretched around the park. Currently, there are 18, but more are always welcome.
This coming Saturday attendees will be able to use chalk to express their creative side on the nearby sidewalks. The following week will be a farm-to-table event where, for a small fee of $2, one can enjoy all kinds of samples and learn new recipes.
On Sept. 7 it will be Garlic Day there. What is interesting about this is the main attraction is David Stern of Rose. He was a vendor at the very first farmers market in Lyons 45 years ago ... selling garlic. On that day he will give a talk and demonstrate the art of braiding garlic.
Onsite will be everything garlic, including cooking demonstrations.
Stern is the contributing writer, lecturer, and co-founder (1985) of the Garlic Seed Foundation. In 1984 his farm became one of the first in New York to be certified organic.
To quote him: “The goal has been to find the balance between the farm and all it demands to earn a living, and all those other important works that are done in this and extended communities that give life it’s value and meaning.”
While other farmers markets are larger, some even better, no other can claim to be the oldest in Wayne County.
All too often Lyons appears in an unfavorable light with some of what goes on there, but there is good stuff happening too. Those associated with this market are proud of what they have and welcome the opportunity to share it with others.
