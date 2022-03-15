A recent Gallup poll showed the decline in Americans’ membership in houses of worship reaching an all-time low since polling on the matter began in 1937. It also marked the first time membership was not the majority, with only about 47% attending regularly.
This is not a covid-related statistic but has been an 80-year downward trend. As recently as 25 years ago more than 70% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque.
Several things account for the current status. The decline in church membership is primarily a function of the increasing number of Americans who express no religious preference and/or don’t belong to a church. The second major factor: Church membership is correlated strongly with age, as 66% of traditionalists — that is U.S. adults born before 1946 — belong to a church, compared with 58% of Baby Boomers, 50% of those in Generation X, and 36% of millennials.
As many of the older folks pass away, new, younger members are not replacing them.
That is exactly what happened to the West Fayette Presbyterian Church on Route 336, just off Route 96A.
With regular attendance down to about eight congregants, it has shut its doors. The tidings and multiple barbecues/dinners simply weren’t enough to support the church’s financial needs.
Sadly, 2023 would have marked the church’s 200th anniversary.
Being a non-profit organization, there is a process involved with closing. Dave Saunders, a member there since 1966, and Miles Persing, a lifelong resident in the area and church member, guided me through that process.
First, the church members got together and talked about their future. After agreeing to close, a committee was put together by the Presbytery of Geneva that included Dave and Miles. The Presbytery represents 51 Presbyterian church congregations in the Finger Lakes region.
What often happens is that the building, its contents and land are sold and the money goes to the Presbytery. In this case, it was important to Dave, Miles and the congregants that the money be given to local organizations of their choosing — and they were able to accomplish that.
First, though, a buyer for the church was needed. It wound up being purchased by a Geneva Mennonite church group. The contents were offered to all other area Presbyterian churches. Oddly, the large organ and piano had no takers and was left for the new owners.
Dissolving a non-profit in New York involves obtaining approval from a justice of state Supreme Court in the judicial district in which the non-profit’s office is located. A special type of application, known as a verified petition, is submitted to the appropriate court, along with the plan of dissolution and distribution of assets, and certified copies of the consents of directors (and members). A notice of the filing to the attorney general, along with copies of the petition, plan, and consents, are sent out too.
As you can imagine, the process takes time. The church’s last service was 14 months ago, yet it was just last week that checks were handed out to the pre-selected organizations.
The Seneca County House of Concern, now in the former Save-A-Lot building in Waterloo, was presented a check for $44,320. In the top inset photo, Miles (left) makes a short speech as Dave stands beside him.
The Varick Fire Department, of which Miles is an assistant chief and Dave is a member, received $22,160 (middle inset photo). It is less than a mile from the church. There are plans to use the funds for communications equipment and toward a new fire truck.
Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes on Route 414 in Tyre (bottom inset), a hospice care facility, also was presented a check for $22,160. Naturally, all the recipient organizations were grateful, but the folks at Pathway were very appreciative and emotional about the donation. That amount of money will have a tremendous impact there.
Lastly $22,160 went to Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes, which provides free, confidential services to individuals, children, and families who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking in Ontario, Seneca, and Yates counties. The organization prefers to keep a lower profile, so a photo was not taken.
The West Fayette Presbyterian Church hopes these donations will, in a way, keep the church’s legacy alive.
It is no coincidence that on the website Faithstreet, the West Fayette Presbyterian Church is describes as “The Small Church with a Big Heart.”