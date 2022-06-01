CANANDAIGUA — The Penn Yan boys varsity lacrosse program is the definition of a dynasty.
The Mustangs entered Tuesday night seeking a 26th Section V championship in the sport — and 23rd in the past 24 tournaments.
Yet with eight starting seniors graduating after the 2021 campaign, it seemed like 2022 would be more of a rebuilding year. After all, six of this year’s starters are in eighth, ninth or 10th grade.
But a funny thing happened on the road to yesterday’s championship game at Canandaigua Academy: The lack of experience was replaced by gritty determination, helping the second-seeded Mustangs take down No. 1 seed Livonia/Avon with a thrilling comeback win, 8-6.
Head coach Brian Hobart and assistants Harry Queener and Chris Reddington took this team from gathering their “sea legs” in the early season — that stretch included the first shutout loss in 18 years under Hobart’s tutelage — to a team that found its swagger with crisp passing, solid goal scoring, and a stubborn defense and top-notch goaltending during their three sectional contests.
When interviewed after the big win, Hobart commented that he “usually has a lot to say ... it was one of the most gratifying wins. I have been around for 23 of the 25 titles, and this one ranks up there with the first one. It was something special. These kids heard everyone saying it would be a rebuilding year, but we talked about on the first day of practice, on March 14, that they would do whatever we can to win a sectional title. And these kids did it.”
Assistant coach Harry Queener added that “these boys became young men today.”
As far as Tuesday’s game plan, Hobart said he wanted the team to slow things down because Livonia/Avon is dangerous in transition.
Livonia/Avon (13-6) got the scoring going in the first quarter, but Penn Yan (12-7) answered back with goals from Bryant VanHousen and Carter Earl. The second quarter saw Livonia/Avon tally three straight goals, but what might have been a turning point came with 5.5 seconds left in the first half. Earl threw a pass to freshman Teagen Fingar, whose shot rippled the back of the net as the horn sounded, cutting the deficit to 4-3.
Fingar scored a goal in the third to tie things up before Livonia/Avon answered with two more of its own to open a 6-4 advantage after three quarters. That’s when Penn Yan responded like no other game this season.
VanHousen, Earl, Caden Dixon, and Fingar capitalized on scoring opportunities while the defense was stingy in not allowing a fourth-quarter score.
Senior goalie Griffin Emerson bookended career-best games with another stellar performance.
With Penn Yan losing only three seniors, two of whom start, the prospects of another championship in 2023 are bright. First, though, the Mustangs play in the state tournament, taking on a Section VI opponent at 10 a.m. Saturday at Williamsville East High School. It will be the first state tourney since 2019 after the past two were wiped out by the pandemic.