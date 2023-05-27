CANANDAIGUA — Stacey Gibbs of Canandaigua was named UR Medicine Thompson Health’s director of Infection Prevention recently.
Gibbs, who received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh, started her nursing career at the Pitt Medical Center Shadyside Hospital.
Later serving as a nurse manager at a skilled nursing facility in Kane, Pa., she first joined Thompson in 2017 as a nurse manager in its skilled nursing facility, the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center. In 2019, Gibbs became the coordinator of Associate Development and Infection Prevention for the Continuing Care Center, serving in this capacity throughout the pandemic while creating learning opportunities for the nursing staff.
She is a member of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology and is certified in Infection Prevention in Long-Term Care by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gibbs is a two-time recipient of Thompson’s Shining Star Award, which is based on nominations from peers and goes to the top 2% of the health system’s workforce.
“Stacey has proven herself as a leader here at Thompson,” Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kurt Koczent said. “This professional growth not only benefits her but Thompson for the future. We are all looking forward to her leadership with Infection Prevention.”